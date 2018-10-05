This cruise was chosen primarily based upon destinations. None of these disappointed.
Embarkation: We had to take a covid test prior to embarkation (greek rules). The previous evening we had to take a chronomics covid test which we paid for (why - no one asked about it).
We had a water leak on our cabin on second night. Initially response was very poor. When day staff came on we were ...
We wanted to visit Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro that is why we chose this cruise.
We were over the moon with the ship, it is stunning, the entertainment is outstanding, I would have paid to see these shows.
The food, every member of staff were simply outstanding.
We paid the extra £50.00 to upgrade our all inclusive package and we felt it well worth it.
Excellent quality cocktails, ...
First cruise so have nothing to gauge it on but found it wonderful. Nightmare start with over a 5 hour delay but as soon as we got to Corfu airport at 2:30am staff were great getting us on coaches then embarkation just as good even though flight had delayed ship we were swiftly put on ship so could sail asap.
All the staff were very attentive and Julio our cabin steward was so nice and ...
The good, the bad and the ugly...
This was our 3rd cruise with Marella. I almost cancelled going on the Dream due to the reviews I read, but had a great time. We were on the maiden voyage of the Explorer last year and there were the inevitable teething problems but the junior suite with large balcony was worth the money despite the terrible service and food. This time we opted for the family ...
The embarkation day we arrived to the cruise terminal around 4 pm. After the security the Hotel manager Robert was waiting us and the other passengers, the steward took our baggage and Robert accompany us until the ship gangway where found Claudia , the cruise director, she welcome us with champagne and canapes and ask for our passport and she gave us the key card. Very easy and smooth ...
This was our first time cruising and we wanted a smaller or mid sized ship with a balcony. Discovery 2 fits that bill. My wife and I, both in our 60s, would thoroughly recommend this cruise. Cabin 7006 with balcony was excellent in every way. In particular it had plenty of power points. One USA, one European and three USBs, one under each wall light.. We ate largely in 47 degrees the main dining ...
We suddenly were able to cruise these dates and loved itinerary
We booked three weeks before and had to book guaranteed inside cabin
Pros
The luggage found its way to our cabin without a cabin number on as we didn’t know it
CD not in cabins not captain for long announcements
Surf and turf pay venue the best meal all week
Excursions good value
Cons
Cabin steward never ...
We were quite worried after reading previous reviews , however it turned out to be a very good cruise. Firstly the cons ( not many ) . As so many other reviews have highlighted they need more bar/wait staff in atrium/live room bars between 6-11pm this was the only negative review of service . ( PLEASE LISTEN MARELLA !!!! would have been 5 stars but for this !!!). Also the only other fault was ...
Probably the biggest disappointment was the food. The buffet restaurant seems to have no dress code and the food was absolutely appalling. Cheap, mass produced rubbish.
The a la carte restaurants (47° and gallery 47) were slightly better but the food was all bought in and heated up, menus lacked imagination and the quality was average at best.
We did have one good meal by paying £46 to ...
Have tried all the other marella ships. So decided on discovery 2 to cruise with friends. Never had a balcony cabin before . Would not pay for another one as didn't use it. Our cabin was just above the atrium so noisy if you wanted a nap or early night. Entertainment was just ok. Too much daytime entertainment slots were filled with spa demonstrations which are always too overpriced. The ...