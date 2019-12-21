  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Coral Expeditions Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
15 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 15 Coral Expeditions Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

A GREAT UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
redbourne
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore. The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Amazing Holiday of a Lifetime

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
JHBa
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Luxury of experiencing Coral Geographer, a brand new small ship in Australia

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
MMDown Under
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship. This was a 11 night repositioning cruise from Cairns, Queensland, because Western Australia was closed to interstate passengers due to covid restrictions. There was no single supplement. There were only 27 passengers on board due to short notice of this cruise. The ship had a Sailsafe ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Generally Excellent Cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
amp-qld
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous. A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Kimberley Cruise Broome to Darwon

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
helen1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you so much for the wonderful review and for joining us on the Kimberley cruise. We love hearing such great feedback and we will share with all the crew. The Kimberley is a truly...

Sail Date: July 2021

Only way to see the Kimberley Coast is with Coral Expeditions!

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
mezng
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks for joining us on board and for sharing your experience. We have shared your review with our crew who strive to create the best adventures for our guests. We look forward to seeing you...

Sail Date: June 2021

Kimberley Coast Australia cruise

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
debbiejob2001
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thanks so much for the feedback and we are glad you enjoyed the expedition. We will share your comments with all our crew and we look forward to having you join us again some day soon....

Sail Date: May 2021

Very disappointing

Review for Coral Geographer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cruisealotnow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

On behalf of Coral Expeditions, I thank you for taking the time to complete a review of your recent cruise. It is disappointing to hear that you did not enjoy aspects of the experience...

Sail Date: May 2021

ALMOST PERFECT

Review for Coral Adventurer to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Cruisin Bon
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA." The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Thank you for the review of your Wild Islands & Walks of South Australia voyage with us. We are very glad that you enjoyed the hospitality and professionalism of our crew onboard and the...

Sail Date: February 2021

Spice Islands & Raja ampat

Review for Coral Adventurer to Asia

User Avatar
Jennycameron
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...
Read More

Response from JeffG, Digital Executive

Greetings Jenny and thank you for your feedback and review on the Coral Adventurer's latest expeditions in the Spice Islands. This is a spectacular region to visit and we are thrilled that...

Sail Date: December 2019

