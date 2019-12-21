We enjoyed every minute of this unique cruise. The ship & its facilities were first class. The crew at all levels were fantastic. Cabins, cleanliness, & overall efficiency were first class. The excursions were well planned, the Explorer craft were comfortable & well suited for their purpose. Unique scenery both on & offshore.
The casual atmosphere was ideally suited to this type of cruise. The ...
We cruised Darwin to Broome, with 110 passengers. Unfortunately one 'Explorer' (smaller boat for shore excursions) was being repaired in Darwin, so we had to manage with only one. The staff managed the daily excursions extremely well with balancing this and we all enjoyed the excursions. The food was wonderful, a very high standard, with great menu choices. The only thing to criticise would ...
I chose this cruise because I love small ships and Coral Geographer was my first brand new small ship. This was a 11 night repositioning cruise from Cairns, Queensland, because Western Australia was closed to interstate passengers due to covid restrictions. There was no single supplement. There were only 27 passengers on board due to short notice of this cruise.
The ship had a Sailsafe ...
The pre-cruise forms were very repetitive, with the company requesting the same information on different forms, possibly due to them dealing with Covid. The health side of it was very thorough, requiring a GP report, PCR test and a pre-boarding RAT. Check-in was reasonable although the departure wharf (a cement wharf) was less than glamorous.
A few fads revealed themselves during the trip. ...
What a fantastic company to deal with and a fantastic cruise. We were very fortunate to be able to do a Broome to Darwin cruise in August 2021. With all the difficulties related to travel in the current times, we always found Coral Expeditions fantastic to deal with. Always able to talk to them on the phone and always very helpful with the information they provided. Our cruise on the Coral ...
We explored the Kimberley Coast on board the Coral Adventurer departing Darwin 25th June arriving Broome 5th July. From the moment we stepped onboard we were treated like VIPs. During this COVID time we found the company so professional and caring. All aspects of health and safety were covered with daily temperature checks and a medical professional on board. The crew and expedition leaders were ...
This was a cruise with a difference. It was an experience of a life time as you went on an expedition with the benefit of first class cruising. Everything was of exceptional standard. Amazing Food with wonderful staff who would try to accommodate your wishes. The expedition trips you did which were normally morning and afternoon were all included in the price of cruise were so good and ...
Unfortunately this cruise is not worth the money of approx $15,500 approx $3,500 per day.The ship was nice the staff even though inexperienced were lovely but the food was terrible, we were served cold food continuously and the portions were so small that everyone was asking for seconds. The food served was like a floating nursing home, we like many others on board complained bitterly that the ...
IT WAS AN AUSTRALIAN SHIP, TRAVELLING IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS- "THE WILD ISLANDS OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA."
The staff including the ship's master and senior crew were so obliging and friendly at all times: nothing was too much trouble. The itinerary was different. The ship was so clean and strict safety protocols were followed all the time but never in an intrusive manner. The chefs did an amazing job ...
Fabulous cruise. Always wanted to snorkel raja ampat, perfect in every way. Best holiday ever from every aspect. We left from Darwin and disembarked at Biak in West Papua. Coral Expeditions offer a charter flight back to Darwin at an extra expense but this was worthwhile as we were back in Darwin in 2 hrs whereas if we had arranged our own flights back, it would have taken 25 hrs. Coral Adventurer ...