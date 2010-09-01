Being first time cruisers (this being a "trial run" before doing a TA with Cunard), we had read up on reviews and info re MSC and the Poesia somewhat beforehand.
The Western Mediterranean intinerary suited us well, as we had never before been to Portugal.
Having 11 days in port out of a total 14 was a very exciting prospect, too. On paper, at least.
More about this later.
The ...
We chose this cruise as it was leaving at the time we wanted and was going to some interesting destinations. As it was our first cruise we weren't sure what to expect. Overall we enjoyed ourselves....we found the food good to very good, staff very friendly, accommodation more than adequate and very much enjoyed our balcony view. We were lucky that we had great weather and calm seas. The ...
Booked through RCI.
This was a first time cruise and did no know what to expect. However it was a very good experience and will undertake another cruise in the future.
Staff were well presented and polite and friendly. The ship was very clean as was the cabin, Sheldon (Steward) from St Lucia was very good.
The dining facilities in the Aqua and Versaille were very good, the waiters and ...
I have been on 30+ cruises on numerous different lines from age 12 through to this week. We just debarked at Barcelona. This was my first time with Viking. I am platinum with Cunard and have also been on Carnival, NCL, Holland America, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and, as a child back in the 70's on Chandris- the old MS Victoria!
Our trip was to have been 15 days from Bergen, Norway to Barcelona, ...
After reading the poor reviews of the MSC cruise line ships, we embarked with a considerable amount of trepidation on the MSC Orchestra for a combined 3 cruise, 25 day trip around Northen Europe, the Baltic and down to Italy.
Boarding
The ship itself was magnificent and when we (my wife and I) first saw it in Copenhagen we were impressed. Despite all the previous criticism we were dropped off by ...
Cruise: Very good itinerary - repositioning from Copenhagen to Venice with stops in Amsterdam, Brugge, Le Havre (Normandy), Malaga, Cartagena, Malta, Split.
Staff: We found the staff very friendly and helpful. The only exception was trying to get info on doing things on your own and the overall lack of knowledge of Cartagena.
Food: Food was excellent, but lobster is no longer served ...
Overall, we were very satisfied with the cruise. The itinerary was wonderful with great places to see. The staff on the Vision were terrific, food was great, and many activities were available. The ship is older and so the cabins (even though very well maintained by the staff) had old TV's, limited stations, and few amenities (e.g., no refrigerator). We had an oceanview with a full picture window. ...
This was a semi repositioning cruise from Copenhagen to Barcelona. Embarkation was a breeze - we were on a very early flight from London and arrived in Copenhagen about 10.00 am - we were on the ship around 11.30! I would endorse heartily what Corinium says - excellent food, wine and ports. No complaints at all really, especially not about the staff, who were excellent in every way. Our cabin was ...
Azamara Journey Copenhagen to Barcelona September 2009
The ship
The ship is a small R class ship carrying about 650 passengers, the majority of cabins have balconies, and there are some larger suites on deck 8. There are 6 bars/lounges and one main dining room and 2 alternative restaurants. The very large library is a lovely room with fireplace (non functioning!) and a grand piano. ...
I consider myself an experienced cruiser, at the age of 44. This may have been my 12'th cruise or so (it becomes hard to keep count). It was my third cruise of 2009 and my first with Azamara. I have sailed with Celebrity many times including my first two of 2009 on the Infinity and the Solstice, so I knew what the minimum standard would be when I booked with Azamara. I was not disappointed.
This ...