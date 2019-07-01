I chose this cruise because I had taken a Viking River Cruise several years ago and loved it. But this cruise has been a disaster. The arranged flights basically cut a day off the cruise up front. Then cancelled flights caused the flight to be rebooked to the next day AFTER the ship would have departed. But we protested to the airline and luckily got a flight several hours later. We checked ...
The opportunity to visit Scandinavian countries through an ocean cruise. This was our first Viking cruise. The entire staff was very friendly, courteous, and helpful to us. We also appreciated the very helpful assistance from Viking employees who met us at the Copenhagen Airport when we arrived after our long overseas flight.
The meals were delicious. The nightly entertainment was ...
This was our first Viking cruise and my husband is not a lover of cruises. By the end he was a fan. I can't emphasize the great service enough. Everyone from cabin stewards to the maintance crew you might meet in the hall was friendly and helpful. The food was very good. Meet and Mingle: Since we only had 6 people for this meeting, we were invited into a private dining room off Manfredi's ...
Seeing the Scandinavian countries was pure delight, from Copenhagen, to the train tour over the highlands of Sweden back to Oslo. It was a perfect journey!
From the very beginning of our Viking experience, we had excellent service. Airport transfers to our pre and post-excursion hotels were smooth and perfect. Hotels were well selected, with very nice rooms, centrally located in walking ...
Everything about this cruise was wonderful. Exploring Copenhagen before departure was fun.
Viking made the embarkation simple (we were done in fifteen minutes), and the on board experience (comfortable and roomy cabin, lively entertainment, room and dining service, etc.) was exceptional. The daily talks (both live and recorded for viewing on television in our cabin) about the following day's ...
My mom booked this cruise with friends and I was lucky enough to join them! I have been on many cruises with Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Carnival and Costa but Viking blows them all out of the water. Definitely an older crowd, no kids or casino but the food, service and amenities were so far beyond anything I have ever experienced! The itinerary of Majestic Fjords and Vibrant Cities was also ...
We like cruising because it can take us to a lot of different places in a very short period of time, all the while bringing our hotel and restaurant along with us. This cruise was of interest to us because it did a little wandering around before taking us to Norway where we had never been. We enjoyed the variety of interesting experiences we had in Denmark, then Germany, then back to Denmark, ...
It was our first cruise, and this experience made us cruise lovers!
Viking Cruise is all-inclusive cruise line, so our cruise was quite comfortable, but level of luxury was not too much. It is suitable for people who like to enjoy not luxurious floating but exploring. You can have enough time to see around at each port, ports were sometimes a bit far from city center though. (Especially in ...
We wanted to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary in a special way and our visit to St Petersburg was on my bucket list.
Our trip did not start out too well through no fault of Viking. Our early flight was delayed 2 days so we missed early time with relatives from Germany. Our luggage arrived on the last day of the cruise and I lost my passport in Estonia so I was not able to get into ...
We have cruised 3 times in the past 2 years with Azamara (twice) & Seabourn and have thoroughly enjoyed all the cruises.
We prefer smaller ships and we decided to cruise the Baltic with Viking due to the excellent reviews and Which star rating.
The Good points
The transfer from Copenhagen Airport to the ship was excellent. Viking representatives met us in the baggage hall and escorted us ...