  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Viking Ocean Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
58 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 58 Viking Ocean Copenhagen Cruise Reviews

The Viking Ocean Cruises do not have their act together

Review for Viking Star to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
HappilyRetired4424
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise because I had taken a Viking River Cruise several years ago and loved it. But this cruise has been a disaster. The arranged flights basically cut a day off the cruise up front. Then cancelled flights caused the flight to be rebooked to the next day AFTER the ship would have departed. But we protested to the airline and luckily got a flight several hours later. We checked ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

11 NIght Majestic Fjords & Vibrant Cities

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Hank F
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The opportunity to visit Scandinavian countries through an ocean cruise. This was our first Viking cruise. The entire staff was very friendly, courteous, and helpful to us. We also appreciated the very helpful assistance from Viking employees who met us at the Copenhagen Airport when we arrived after our long overseas flight. The meals were delicious. The nightly entertainment was ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Excellent cruise

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ViennaLover
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Viking cruise and my husband is not a lover of cruises. By the end he was a fan. I can't emphasize the great service enough. Everyone from cabin stewards to the maintance crew you might meet in the hall was friendly and helpful. The food was very good. Meet and Mingle: Since we only had 6 people for this meeting, we were invited into a private dining room off Manfredi's ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Perfect journey!

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
DocStephens
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Seeing the Scandinavian countries was pure delight, from Copenhagen, to the train tour over the highlands of Sweden back to Oslo. It was a perfect journey! From the very beginning of our Viking experience, we had excellent service. Airport transfers to our pre and post-excursion hotels were smooth and perfect. Hotels were well selected, with very nice rooms, centrally located in walking ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Totally excellent experience

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
rbttrz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Everything about this cruise was wonderful. Exploring Copenhagen before departure was fun. Viking made the embarkation simple (we were done in fifteen minutes), and the on board experience (comfortable and roomy cabin, lively entertainment, room and dining service, etc.) was exceptional. The daily talks (both live and recorded for viewing on television in our cabin) about the following day's ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Beyond my expectations!

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Cruiserpaula
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My mom booked this cruise with friends and I was lucky enough to join them! I have been on many cruises with Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, Carnival and Costa but Viking blows them all out of the water. Definitely an older crowd, no kids or casino but the food, service and amenities were so far beyond anything I have ever experienced! The itinerary of Majestic Fjords and Vibrant Cities was also ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Enjoyable Cruise to Norway

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Possibletravel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We like cruising because it can take us to a lot of different places in a very short period of time, all the while bringing our hotel and restaurant along with us. This cruise was of interest to us because it did a little wandering around before taking us to Norway where we had never been. We enjoyed the variety of interesting experiences we had in Denmark, then Germany, then back to Denmark, ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Excellent

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Old Mountain
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

It was our first cruise, and this experience made us cruise lovers! Viking Cruise is all-inclusive cruise line, so our cruise was quite comfortable, but level of luxury was not too much. It is suitable for people who like to enjoy not luxurious floating but exploring. You can have enough time to see around at each port, ports were sometimes a bit far from city center though. (Especially in ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

50th Wedding Anniversary

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
drwitt00
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary in a special way and our visit to St Petersburg was on my bucket list. Our trip did not start out too well through no fault of Viking. Our early flight was delayed 2 days so we missed early time with relatives from Germany. Our luggage arrived on the last day of the cruise and I lost my passport in Estonia so I was not able to get into ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Lovely ship, shame about the food & service

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
laser2000
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised 3 times in the past 2 years with Azamara (twice) & Seabourn and have thoroughly enjoyed all the cruises. We prefer smaller ships and we decided to cruise the Baltic with Viking due to the excellent reviews and Which star rating. The Good points The transfer from Copenhagen Airport to the ship was excellent. Viking representatives met us in the baggage hall and escorted us ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you taking the time to share your review, laser2000. We’re glad to learn that the thoughtful design and amenities aboard Viking Sky left you feeling relaxed, and that your transfer from...

Sail Date: July 2019

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Copenhagen
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Azamara Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Costa Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Holland America Line Copenhagen Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.