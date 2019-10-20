  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Copenhagen to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
271 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 271 Copenhagen to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Not a Baltic but Transatlantic

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Michel D99
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The 14/06/22 departure was not a Baltic cruise but a 13 nights repositioning cruise from Copenhagen to Port Canaveral. On arrival at Copenhagen Airport I was surprised by the very well organised Norwegian meet and greet. It took about one hour before they started transportation to the ship. Some people got nervous, expected huge lines at check in, and preferred to take a taxi. There was no ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Atrium overcrowded, not enough shops

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
GalavantinGal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the price, but I did not realize that everything you wish to do aboard the ship is either completely packed, or costs a fortune. People would sleep in the atrium in order to maintain their seat for the next event. If there was an event they did not wish to participate in, they remained in their seat without participating. It was quite frustrating. The best ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Transatlantic from heck

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JillandRalph
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had done an LA to Hawaii 15 day on Princess and wanted to do a transatlantic. The ship is beautiful but it does lack places just to relax. I Think the ship is fine for a Caribbean itinerary but Norwegian did not understand that a longer cruise in the fall with older clientele is different. Prior to the cruise we spent 4 days in Iceland and 5 days in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Cruising with the Masses

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RLloyd66
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have wanted to do a transatlantic crossing and this itinerary was outstanding. I traveled with two friends. We left home on Wednesday morning and arrived in Copenhagen around noon on Thursday after three flights and a sleepless night. Copenhagen is a great city to explore and I definitely recommend at least a couple of days to explore. We opted for the Hop on Hop Off bus which made it easy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Not our best cruise

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Indiana2018
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we were excited to go to Europe and see London, Paris, Stonehenge, Ireland, etc. Embarkation and Disembarkation were very smooth as had been our previous cruise with Norwegian. We had sailed on the Breakaway earlier and chose this ship since it was the sister ship and we knew the layout. We had a family midship oceanview cabin. The room was nice. We always ate at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Would not recommend

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
plsteer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

19 day re-positioning cruise Copenhagen to New Orleans. Staff, cabin stewards, bar staff all excellent and helpful. Management was terrible from top to bottom. Free Style was a joke as there were lines everywhere and you had to make reservations. Every docking ended with long lines. Unecessary stop in Miami was short and entailed a 4 hour wait in the terminal. Every question to Guest Services ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Blah food

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Heather Frazier
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I'm not a fan be of "freestyle cruising." The food was just okay. The ship's layout was weird with few lounges to read or socialize. The floor in the Thermal Spa lounge area was dirty. Obviously not swept and mopped. It felt like we were nickeled and dined for the smallest things. For example you had to pay extra for premium TV or movie channels in the cabin. Normally, I wouldn't be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Studio Stateroom

Never again Norwegian

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Danforthfamily
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the positives: excellent entertainment- if you can get a seat to participate Great staterooms Our room steward Narendra was fabulous Cirque Dreams and Steam was amazing Burn the floor dancers show was fabulous The rope course was great and so were the attendants The water slides were fun The grilled shrimp in the garden cafe was excellent consistently Ports of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Overcrowded Disorganized Disappointment!!!!!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CindyMcRae
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although the itinerary was a dream come true for me, the ship itself and its management had a lot to be desired! I know it’s was a repositioning longer cruise than usual, but the staff and management were so unprepared and disorganized constantly that we cannot recommend this ship! First, they ran out of a lot of staple type food items, like Iced Tea, Orange Juice, Lettuce ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Passenger to Crew ratio was less than desirable

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chavel1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the uniqueness of it's itinerary and length of cruise. Unfortunately Copenhagen, Denmark was the crew change-over (maybe Rotterdam, The Netherlands) and we had 3800 plus passengers and 1300 crew. Service was typically slow in all dining rooms, food was bland, tough, or not cooked correctly in many instances. Since we skipped Portugal it seems we ran out of many food ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

