Copenhagen to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
78 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 78 Copenhagen to Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

There are teething problems, but you'll still enjoy it!

Review for Norwegian Prima to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
slclove
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

Party: 2 adults from England, aged 28 and 63, previously cruised with NCL 3 times on the Breakaway and the Jade (+ 4 cruises on other lines). We don't have any disabilities, we didn't travel with kids and we didn't use the casino or spa, so we can't comment on these. Summary: - Faultless service from absolutely everybody - Food excellent everywhere, particularly in Palomar and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Fun and pleasant

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Woman in red
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Very beautiful ship. Clean room public arias. The stuff that I connect with was the best. Our balcony room was great and clean. The food was delicious and there were a lot of choices. Everything was organized great while going to and from the ship . We had so much fun. Not our last cruise for sure... We took a cruise to the Norway fiords and we were excited to see that it was as we ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Disappointing after many excellent previous cruises

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Daveyl778
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

After some amazing cruises with TUI and Royal Caribbean, we chose to do the Norwegian Fjords primarily for the scenery. Sad to say Gerainger aside we didn’t see too much of the Fjords and spent a lot of time on choppy sea. Trips further into the Fjords were available but at a price. The ship wasn’t clean at all. Many windows were filthy, and some of the public areas were extremely dusty. We ate ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

The Spectacular Norwegian Fjords

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
ranoutofcontinents
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is one of my favorite parts of the world and traveling into the fjords was a treat. The bright days and white nights near the summer solstice is a great time to see the scenery. RCL has done this for a long time and with a lot of ships. Most things they have right, but some improvement is still possible. One example is the sail in to Geiranger, our first stop. The ride in is simply ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

A timely adventure and the cold wet weather didn't deter most of the passengers

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
bola50
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

always wanted to see the Norwegian coastline and this cruise did not disappoint. From the snow covered mountains to the hustle and bustle of Bergen - and RCI did a good job organising everything. we didn't have a drink package on this trip due to all the shore time and this worked well. Furthermore, the embarkation and back to back arrangements went well (nearly everything) the food was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

The pros and cons

Review for MSC Preziosa to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Suzmind
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This is my 1st true cruise (other than day cruises to the Bahamas). I was with well-seasoned cruisers. My experience was better than theirs beciase I had nothing to compare it to. Here are my pros and cons: Pros: The ship is lovely. It is not a huge ship but large enough. The staff was wonderful. We were especially grateful to our waiters, Wira and Eduardo, our maitre 'd, O'Neill, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Norway done right

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
PM1225
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I have done more than our share of Seabourn cruises. If you check my Cruise Critic history, you'll find a less than enthusiastic review of our last Seabourn cruise aboard the Odyssey last November. This cruise was entirely the opposite. Three years ago we chose a Norway cruise in late June. The weather was OK but we were a little tentative about heading that far north that late ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First timer on a Fjord cruise from Kiel Germany .

Review for MSC Preziosa to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Pawngilly
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Was going to Norway with a car tour on my own but did not have time to plan it , so opted for a cruise at the last minute . All in all , a nice experience with good memories , but the organization left much to be happy about . Beautiful scenery and good photo experiences IF the weather permits , about 50% of rainy days in Norway . Some points of disappointment . 1) The cabin , Bella ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Relaxing cruise of the Norwegian fjords

Review for Silver Spirit to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
sgberdy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose the cruise for the destinations and loved the small size. Food was delicious with good variety and beautiful presentation. We liked the choice of various small restaurants. Spa massages were excellent. The cabin was well appointed. Biggest problem was poor communication among staff in dining areas. All staff were eager to help with any request but it often took a while to fulfill it. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Excellent cruise for us first timers

Review for Silver Spirit to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Atom_ant
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first ever cruise so we didn't really know what to expect. Silverseas had been recommended and we were keen to go with a smaller ship for a shorter time so that we could get used to the cruise experience. A 7 day trip to the Norwegian fjords in a ship with 600 fellow passengers seemed to fit the bill perfectly. Well, as far as we were concerned, it could not have been better. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

