Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Norwegian Prima

Cruise very frequently and have done many on NCL and other cruise companies. Wanted to do the new Prima. Have not been disappointed. Completed the cruise which is the sublect of my review, and am currently on the Prima's transatlantic voyage to NY. See my Title of Review. One or two things I wonder about in design, but this stuff is subjective. For example the main pool deck is small and can ...