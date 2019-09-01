A family with a child (4 year old) had a good time in this cruise.
We liked most the bowling aswell as some of the evening shows for the enetertainment.
A big plus is their child day care, free of cost, where the small one could draw and play with others. They even had some movies for them.
Clean room, the food was good overall, we even tried the speciality restaurants as they had an ...
We chose this cruise strictly based on the number of new countries it stopped at (I was aiming for my 100th country) and the time of year (around my birthday in May). We really enjoyed it. Of particular note was the service on the ship. We had excellent service from the following individuals:
-Punia, the water at the Mojito Bar - star of the show! Helped us every morning and afternoon, chatted ...
Our check in time for the ship was at 10am. Hence we decided to leave from North west London at around 8am so that we would get our car parked (just outside the cruise ship terminal) and be ready to check in around 10.
The drive to Southampton was hassle free and we were at the terminal by 9.30am. There was bit of queue getting inside the parking area but after around 15min wait, we were ...
We were lucky enough to have our bid excepted for an inside on yacht club which was our first time experiencing the ‘ship within a ship’ on MSC.
We did not queue once the entire stay! Boarding was easy and simple. Before we went we weren’t sure about having a butler or pool attendant ready with towels when we appeared on the sun deck but we soon warmed to it. Everyone was professional and was ...
Having never cruised with MSC before we were excited to experience a new cruise ship and we were not disappointed. The ship is incredible, spotlessly clean with so much to do for all ages.
The staff could not do enough for you. Arwin and Jestoni in the restaurant went above and beyond for my two sons and made our dining experience so special and fun.
The entertainment team work so hard and ...
MSC
25 cruises later, worse experience ever on board the very underwhelming MSC Meravilgia. Where do we start?
We stayed in the Royal Suite, one of two on the ship, in the Yacht Club, $18K USD for a 17-day Transatlantic cruise. It was myself and my 26-year-old son. From a negative embarkation experience with an argumentative and unprofessional cabin steward, it basically went downhill ...
Kiel to New York
Embarkation at Kiel:
Complete chaos took us 3 hours to get on the ship.
There were no real lines for USA Citizens
EU citizens after 2 hours they tried to rearange after thet it was more chaos.
Food :
Common this was sad the waves restaurant we eat 10 of the 17 nights i had one good meal that was the ribeye.
I had a curry which was no curry. Spinach with some ...
We chose the MSC Poesia as the Itinerary and price influenced us.
Copenhagen to Genoa in September 2019. Aurea Balcony Suite, inclusive Drinks Package,(the old one as we booked before the new drinks package took over)
We arrived at Copenhagen Terminal at 10.30am, they said we could board at 11.30am and a large Group of tourists decided to rush first, not lining up correctly, it was very ...
We chose this 14 night cruise because of the itinerary and the experience of a new ship. The ship is beautiful but probably a bit too big for us as there was some very noisy areas due to the number of passengers onboard.The ports were fantastic especially the fjords. The dining room we were assigned to (The Panorama restaurant ) was fantastic as were the staff. So Attentive and friendly and our ...
a one week Baltic cruise fit our schedule and we wanted to sail on a newer ship.They did an excellent job handling 4500 guests We are regular cruisers on several US lines. after reading reviews of this ship I was somewhat cautious. It turns out that the experience was great. MSC is extremely organized, both getting on and off the ships as well as their excursions, theater reservations, and ...