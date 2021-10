Review for Regal Princess to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

The Regal is a large Ship but does not feel crowded. The Service, Food and Shows performed by the Cruise Dancers and Singers were all exceptional. A Top tip is to get your own Visa for St Petersburg and stay the night in a Hotel as it works out about the same as a Tour but you have the freedom of the City for 2 whole days. For those planning to download films prior to going an excellent service ...