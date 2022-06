Review for MSC Grandiosa to Baltic Sea

A family with a child (4 year old) had a good time in this cruise. We liked most the bowling aswell as some of the evening shows for the enetertainment. A big plus is their child day care, free of cost, where the small one could draw and play with others. They even had some movies for them. Clean room, the food was good overall, we even tried the speciality restaurants as they had an ...