Copenhagen Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
1726 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,726 Copenhagen Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews

Solid boat and great service

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
retrocedat
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

A family with a child (4 year old) had a good time in this cruise. We liked most the bowling aswell as some of the evening shows for the enetertainment. A big plus is their child day care, free of cost, where the small one could draw and play with others. They even had some movies for them. Clean room, the food was good overall, we even tried the speciality restaurants as they had an ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony Aurea

Traveled with children

Welcome Back to Cruising on Oceania

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
fluffies
10+ Cruises

We have all experienced the pandemic and wondered what cruising would look like in the New Reality. We took a chance on an early return to cruising on Oceania Marina and are so glad we did. Pre-cruise, there was a lot of uncertainty, with various European ports opening/closing/changing requirements. Oceania could have handled communications better with passengers. However, O offered ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Passenger to Crew ratio was less than desirable

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chavel1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the uniqueness of it's itinerary and length of cruise. Unfortunately Copenhagen, Denmark was the crew change-over (maybe Rotterdam, The Netherlands) and we had 3800 plus passengers and 1300 crew. Service was typically slow in all dining rooms, food was bland, tough, or not cooked correctly in many instances. Since we skipped Portugal it seems we ran out of many food ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Overcrowded Disorganized Disappointment!!!!!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CindyMcRae
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although the itinerary was a dream come true for me, the ship itself and its management had a lot to be desired! I know it’s was a repositioning longer cruise than usual, but the staff and management were so unprepared and disorganized constantly that we cannot recommend this ship! First, they ran out of a lot of staple type food items, like Iced Tea, Orange Juice, Lettuce ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

19 days on the Getaway

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Flygirlmom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruise was chosen for the Itiniary. The ship was a disappointment. Nowhere to go for a quiet space. Lacking inside observation area. Noise everywhere, The open area from the atrium up to OSheehans, so noisy you could hardly have a conversation. Lines, lines, lines everywhere. Food was fair, nothing to rave about. The specialty restaurants, Cagney’s and Italan I rate as ok, nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Never again Norwegian

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Danforthfamily
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the positives: excellent entertainment- if you can get a seat to participate Great staterooms Our room steward Narendra was fabulous Cirque Dreams and Steam was amazing Burn the floor dancers show was fabulous The rope course was great and so were the attendants The water slides were fun The grilled shrimp in the garden cafe was excellent consistently Ports of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Worse cruise ever

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
LindaLeBlanc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the worst cruise we have been on, will never travel Norwegian again. Up until Cork Ireland it was good from then on it just got worse. Went through hurricane Pablo and subtropical storm Rebeka, missed a port hence instead of two days at sea a day in port that we missed then four days at sea it became seven days at sea. They took this large ship and made everything in it smaller from rooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Transatlantic from heck

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JillandRalph
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had done an LA to Hawaii 15 day on Princess and wanted to do a transatlantic. The ship is beautiful but it does lack places just to relax. I Think the ship is fine for a Caribbean itinerary but Norwegian did not understand that a longer cruise in the fall with older clientele is different. Prior to the cruise we spent 4 days in Iceland and 5 days in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Would not recommend

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
plsteer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

19 day re-positioning cruise Copenhagen to New Orleans. Staff, cabin stewards, bar staff all excellent and helpful. Management was terrible from top to bottom. Free Style was a joke as there were lines everywhere and you had to make reservations. Every docking ended with long lines. Unecessary stop in Miami was short and entailed a 4 hour wait in the terminal. Every question to Guest Services ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Cruising with the Masses

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RLloyd66
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have wanted to do a transatlantic crossing and this itinerary was outstanding. I traveled with two friends. We left home on Wednesday morning and arrived in Copenhagen around noon on Thursday after three flights and a sleepless night. Copenhagen is a great city to explore and I definitely recommend at least a couple of days to explore. We opted for the Hop on Hop Off bus which made it easy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

