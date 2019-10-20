  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Copenhagen Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
2005 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,005 Copenhagen Fitness Cruises Cruise Reviews

Baltic and ABBA goes hand in hand

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Norwaylady
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

This was the first cruise after a loooong break due to covid. So the reason we booked this cruise, was that’s it’s close from home (Norway) and we know all destinations well. But it’s a CRUISE! Normally we sail X. But the dates and ports of call fitted well for our tactics. So it was nothing new and adventurous on the plan, just a good cruise and all that it offers. This cruise, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

NEVER AGAIN!

Review for Norwegian Jade to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
ARBrown
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The absolutely worst cruise ever and we booked two full weeks, doing two 7 day cruises back to back. It took us 2+ hours to board due to repetitive CV testing, being herded through 100+ degree, non air conditioned tents standing shoulder to shoulder with people. For whatever reason, my husbands group kept having to be retested while my son and I had to sit and wait. Our room was ok. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Never again Norwegian

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Danforthfamily
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First the positives: excellent entertainment- if you can get a seat to participate Great staterooms Our room steward Narendra was fabulous Cirque Dreams and Steam was amazing Burn the floor dancers show was fabulous The rope course was great and so were the attendants The water slides were fun The grilled shrimp in the garden cafe was excellent consistently Ports of ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Not our best cruise

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Indiana2018
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we were excited to go to Europe and see London, Paris, Stonehenge, Ireland, etc. Embarkation and Disembarkation were very smooth as had been our previous cruise with Norwegian. We had sailed on the Breakaway earlier and chose this ship since it was the sister ship and we knew the layout. We had a family midship oceanview cabin. The room was nice. We always ate at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Stateroom with Large Picture Window

Cruising with the Masses

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
RLloyd66
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I have wanted to do a transatlantic crossing and this itinerary was outstanding. I traveled with two friends. We left home on Wednesday morning and arrived in Copenhagen around noon on Thursday after three flights and a sleepless night. Copenhagen is a great city to explore and I definitely recommend at least a couple of days to explore. We opted for the Hop on Hop Off bus which made it easy to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Transatlantic from heck

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JillandRalph
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had done an LA to Hawaii 15 day on Princess and wanted to do a transatlantic. The ship is beautiful but it does lack places just to relax. I Think the ship is fine for a Caribbean itinerary but Norwegian did not understand that a longer cruise in the fall with older clientele is different. Prior to the cruise we spent 4 days in Iceland and 5 days in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Would not recommend

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
plsteer
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

19 day re-positioning cruise Copenhagen to New Orleans. Staff, cabin stewards, bar staff all excellent and helpful. Management was terrible from top to bottom. Free Style was a joke as there were lines everywhere and you had to make reservations. Every docking ended with long lines. Unecessary stop in Miami was short and entailed a 4 hour wait in the terminal. Every question to Guest Services ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Overcrowded Disorganized Disappointment!!!!!

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CindyMcRae
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Although the itinerary was a dream come true for me, the ship itself and its management had a lot to be desired! I know it’s was a repositioning longer cruise than usual, but the staff and management were so unprepared and disorganized constantly that we cannot recommend this ship! First, they ran out of a lot of staple type food items, like Iced Tea, Orange Juice, Lettuce ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

Blah food

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Heather Frazier
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I'm not a fan be of "freestyle cruising." The food was just okay. The ship's layout was weird with few lounges to read or socialize. The floor in the Thermal Spa lounge area was dirty. Obviously not swept and mopped. It felt like we were nickeled and dined for the smallest things. For example you had to pay extra for premium TV or movie channels in the cabin. Normally, I wouldn't be ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Studio Stateroom

Passenger to Crew ratio was less than desirable

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
chavel1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the uniqueness of it's itinerary and length of cruise. Unfortunately Copenhagen, Denmark was the crew change-over (maybe Rotterdam, The Netherlands) and we had 3800 plus passengers and 1300 crew. Service was typically slow in all dining rooms, food was bland, tough, or not cooked correctly in many instances. Since we skipped Portugal it seems we ran out of many food ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony Stateroom

