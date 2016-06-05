  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Copenhagen to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Copenhagen to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Missed two ports due to wind, but cruise was delightful

Review for Island Princess to Arctic

User Avatar
Arnie81
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Two of the ports (Haugesund and Lerwick) were missed due to high winds. But our purpose for the cruise was to visit Iceland, and those ports were great! Food was average and service was great. Arriving without luggage from flight was annoying but the ship tried hard to accommodate our situation. The transition from COVID-intensive to normal cruising is happening slowly and still impacts ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

The Artic with NCL

Review for Norwegian Star to Arctic

User Avatar
BobCCQ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Norwegian Star as it was going to northern Norway and one of our group was particularly keen to visit the North Cape. Whilst my wife and I are regular cruisers (we average 2 a year) the reminder of our group were either novices or had cruised once before. There were 6 of us in total and we joined the ship in Copenhagen, embarkation was relatively painless and despite the check in area ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Great Arctic circle cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
DP_SD
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Enjoyed the ports of call as there was great weather and scenery. We had minor rain only on one June day. Traveling above the arctic circle with having no sunset was expected, but still strange. You have to travel in winter to see the northern lights. The two most northern stops were smaller and more desolate, but the southern ports were quaint to larger cities with deep fjords and greenery ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Serenade Arctic Circle

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
Loracpin2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I gave the review a four has a compromise rating. We chose this sailing strictly for the itinerary and that truly delivered. This was our 38th cruise, 7th RCI and second on the Serenade, last one being the Inaugural TA in September 2003. Our last RCI cruise was on the Freedom in 2013. The difference between the RCI product offered in 2003 and 2013 was very evident. The difference between 2013 ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Arctic Circle and Norwegian Fjords

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
roysmith99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Embarkation at Copenhagen's Ocean Quay was fast and simple, we arrived at 10.50 and were enjoying our first drink at 11.30. The ship was, as expected, in great condition. The range of dining options is similar to other RCL ships and the food was good but not exceptional; there has been a deterioration in choice in recent years. This was our 21st cruise and will not be our last with Royal ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Disappointing overall

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
phof
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

It was not a good start from Day 1 - when our luggage had not been delivered to our cabin after many hours I discovered them some distance away and delivered them myself. Some bags remained there until 8pm that night and people were asking where their luggage was as they hadn't received it by then. The men's steam sauna never worked properly the whole Arctic cruise and when I mentioned this to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Great Arctic Circle Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Arctic

User Avatar
Amy from NY
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise took us to places that we would never get to visit otherwise, a truly once a life time experience. The North Cape, midnight sun and Geiranger Fjord are all unforgetable. We ate mostly at the main dining room. Food: Steak and fish at dinner are all excellent. Breakfast and lunch in the dining room have extra items, such as shrimp cocktail, whole strawberries and made to order ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

