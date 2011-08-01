  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Ponant Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Chocolate-themed afternoon tea.
Delos to ourselves.
The only transportation on Hydra.
Village of Noussa on Paros (the Mykonos of twenty years ago, they say).
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
11 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11 Ponant Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Guest not really in the focus of the cruise - slightly arrogant officer don`like negative feedbacks.

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin. Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests. Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Fantastic cruise with superb French food

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Maturity
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We liked the idea of French food and smaller portions and not American food which we get on Seabourn. We also wanted to visit Croatia in a small ship. We loved the ship and the open bridge policy. We found the Captain, officers and crew terrific and well trained. The ship was attractive but the pool rather small. We would have liked sun umbrellas as there was no shade around that area...nor in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Luxurious and refined

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lizjamieson
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This cruise was chosen as it is a smaller ship with only 220 guests. We never felt crowded and the choice of services meant everyone was spread out. A lovely group of people cruising and the whole experience was very refined. Absolutely 5 star food and wine. Staff also excellent. When we stopped at each port the information and excursions made available were extensive. We did some excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Amazing family cruise onboard the Le Lyrial

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mfordski7
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This might be a lengthy review, but I feel it needs to be because when booking with Ponant, I found little to no reviews on this company, especially for people who were bringing children. We traveled with our kids 8 and 10 and just got home from an 8 night Mediterranean cruise onboard the Le Lyrial. We LOVED this ship. The staff were amazing, there was a kids club that I couldn't pull my kids ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Nice cruise with friends

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Somewhere on the Sea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked Ponant without ever having sailed with this cruise line. Overall, I would rate as very good for the value. The accommodations were comfortable, Hermes products, comfy beds and linen. Small but efficient pool area. Bars were generally comfortable and service was nice but they did run out of simple things for a couple of days like bloody mary mix and cranberry juice. That seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Worst cruise ever

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
conkshell47
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a cruise billed as Sicilian Food and Wine Experience. Not only was there no Sicilian meals, only one night with specialty wines from Sicily. It was extremely disorganized, nobody knew anything, and nobody tried to solve any problems. Extremely rude excursion staff. Very argumentative when we were booked on a tour that we tried to cancel. When I showed them documents that stated their ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Absolute Luxury

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
SweeeetRose
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise with Ponant and we were not disappointed. It was 5 star all the way. The food was magnificent and delicious for every meal. Our cabin with veranda was completely adequate for our needs as we do not spend much time in there. The toilet was separate to the bathroom which was unusual and very pleasing. The bed was comfortable and there was plenty of storage. My only ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Great Itinerary and Enrichment Lectures, Cramped Cabins, and Poor Food Service

Review for L'Austral to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
billmccl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The itinerary of Morocco and Andalusia was our primary attraction. The itinerary and the tours were up to expectations. Excellent and recommended We expected a 6 star cruise line, although Ponant and their ships are fairly new in the cruise industry. We appreciated the modest number of passengers, and we look for the cruise lines that have smaller ships. We have been Seabourn fans for some ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

L'Austral....a first class experience on a small ship

Review for L'Austral to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
zippylucy
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I have to confess that I am not easy to please so when I read some of the previous reviews of the L'Austral to the Dalmatian Coast, I was nervous. I have been across the Atlantic many times, including the SS France, and on one cruise line and have to say this was as good as it gets for this size ship/crew. The service was perfect, the food excellent and the attention to detail (eg not waking ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2011

Exceptional!

Review for L'Austral to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
happy-jamaica
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

In a word, our experience on L'Austral was exceptional. We just got back from a 10 day cruise from Venice to Athens. As hospitality professionals, we immediately recognized and appreciated the elegant quality of the ship, attention to detail, excellent selection of food, and high standard of customer service. We decided to book a prestige suite which turned out to be worth it as it was extremely ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2011

