  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ponant Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews

Map of Itinerary and Wildlife Sightings
Zodiac expedition
Lunch by the pool on a cool day.
Asian Orchid blown into Dominica during a 1979 hurricane - still thriving in the wild today
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
69 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 69 Ponant Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews

the penguins on South Georgia

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to South America

User Avatar
jlombard2579
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Great expedition cruise

Review for Le Boreal to South America

User Avatar
Cruising with style
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret! This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last! From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Antarctic Excellence

Review for L'Austral to Antarctica

User Avatar
ncgirl2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ponant was our second choice because our first line rerouted the ship we originally wanted because of the pandemic. Ponant was highly recommended and it proved itself to us. Covid took our first choice with Ponant, the Le Lyrial out of the running because of covid, but they had several ships running the Antarctic route and fit us on the Austral for the next day. L'Austral was captained by an ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

great landings and zodiac tours

Review for L'Austral to Antarctica

User Avatar
doccair
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a generally great trip to the Antarctic. The combination of the Captain and the Expedition leader enabled us to have freguent excursions and landings despite difficult weather. Breakfasts and lunches were good supplemented by great breads and pastries. Dinnners were a dissapointment with the fish and meats not well cooked and often arriving warm. Deserts were also ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Beautiful scenery - poor communication in times of huge changes and uncertainty

Review for Le Soleal to Antarctica

User Avatar
marghw
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Trip of a lifetime at a suitable time to a magical place on a comfortable ship. Unfortunately the ship had been damaged and required repairs in dry dock. We were not informed that there were MAJOR changes until a few days before departure. Some passengers found out about changes on arrival for departure. Communication throughout the whole process was almost non existent and totally in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Horrible Ocean Remodel Cruise

Review for Le Soleal to World Cruise

User Avatar
TomAtAlki
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Day 7 of our Ponant “Luxury” cruise. Today they told us that, because of maintenance, there will be no water on board from 2pm until 5pm. Typical of this remodel cruise. But first things first….DO NOT, EVER TAKE A PONANT RELOCATION (ie remodel) CRUISE. There are only 88 passengers on this cruise from Ushuaia Argentina to Easter Island instead of the 249 capacity so I guess they thought they ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

The “Captain of the Year”

Review for Le Soleal to World Cruise

User Avatar
seaproponent
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Background: We were on Le Soleal for a 20 day cruise that turned out to be 24 days due to a precautionary 14 day CV19 quarantine. Originally scheduled to go from Argentina to Tahiti with stops throughout the South Pacific, we were able to make only one stop due to the CV issue. Fortunately no one on the ship had showed signs of the virus at the time we left on March 24. Many things can be ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Beyond Wondrous in the age of Covid 19

Review for L'Austral to Antarctica

User Avatar
JulieDCanter
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We planned the trip of a lifetime to Antarctica on Ponant, impressed with reviews, the small size of the ship and everything French about it. We had no idea that the trip would be memorable in more ways than one. We had an amazing 15 days at sea, with highlights including stops along the Peninsula and South Georgia Island with surprise stops at the international research station (because a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Bucket list adventure in Antarctia

Review for Le Boreal to Antarctica

User Avatar
Train lover
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Since we did an Arctic cruise in 2017 wanted to also do Antarctica. We were lucky enough to be offered a deal of 2 for 1 so grabbed it and consider ourselves very lucky., It was actually a sailing with embarkation on 16 Feb from Ushuaia which was an APT charter. This sailing does not appear on the Cruise Critic list! Unlike some of the other reviews we found the staff to be very friendly, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Almost Beyond the Polar Circle

Review for Le Soleal to Antarctica

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This report includes information on our February 3-19, 2020, “Beyond the Polar Circle” expedition cruise on the Le Soléal with Ponant. Although we had traveled on a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience the Antarctic region in more depth and the possibility of better wildlife sightings. Unfortunately, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Line Cruise Reviews from Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego)
Noble Caledonia Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Noble Caledonia Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Atlas Ocean Voyages Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Viking Expeditions Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Lindblad Expeditions Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Silversea Cruises Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego) Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.