  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ponant Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

This a caviar starter. It was a set menu. So everyone had the same meal
Photo Credit: Acton Cruiser
From Antarctica on a land expedition with penguin colony in foreground.
Photo Credit: westy7000
Zottie in the Beaufort Sea ice
Photo Credit: MrsPiket
Diomede Islands in the Bering Strait
Photo Credit: MrsPiket
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Ponant Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews

50th Anniveruise

Review for Le Laperouse to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
mmmathes1
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted a grand experience to celebrate our 50th wedding annivesary. Ponant certainly delivered on our wishes. Le Laperouse is a gorgeous ship, the crew and staff were professional while also warm and welcoming and the food was outstanding. We had a deluxe suite stateroom which was very comfortable with a walk in closet/dressingroom, lots of storage and all the amenities of a 5 star hotel. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

The fjords of Norway should be on everyone's bucket list.

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
George 7
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We wanted to cruise around Norway. Also we had cruised with Seabourne and Silverseas and we decided to try a cruise with Ponant We enjoyed the cruise and found the atmosphere great and staff very friendly. This came all the way down from the Captain who was remarkably attentive seeing us off and welcoming us from onshore excursions. The entertainment on the boat was excellent and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Great sites in the Northern Summer

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Chillimudcrab
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Weboarded in Stockholm after a three day stay there, we met the ship at the address stated on our paper work, we were greeted by the captain ( a very dry and funny guy) they're still looking for my luggage ( just joking) his crew who were absolutely fantastic. We had a cabin on deck 6 which was close to the main dining area, perfect for us. We chose the starboard side but in hindsight it ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Suite

Le Ponant - Edinburgh to Copenhagen

Review for Le Boreal to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Lainerz
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

"Scottish Isles and Norwegian Fjords" We opted for the pre and post cruise options. Arriving in Edinburgh, we grabbed a cab to the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Caledonia which formerly house the Caledonian Railways terminal. When our cab stopped at the Waldorf, we planned to exchange currency (USD), however, a delightful gentleman who hailed a cab, graciously paid for our service. From the ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews for Ponant Ships
Le Boreal Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Le Boreal Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Le Laperouse Norwegian Fjords Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map