We wanted a grand experience to celebrate our 50th wedding annivesary. Ponant certainly delivered on our wishes. Le Laperouse is a gorgeous ship, the crew and staff were professional while also warm and welcoming and the food was outstanding.
We had a deluxe suite stateroom which was very comfortable with a walk in closet/dressingroom, lots of storage and all the amenities of a 5 star hotel. ...
We wanted to cruise around Norway.
Also we had cruised with Seabourne and Silverseas and we decided to try a cruise with Ponant
We enjoyed the cruise and found the atmosphere great and staff very friendly. This came all the way down from the Captain who was remarkably attentive seeing us off and welcoming us from onshore excursions.
The entertainment on the boat was excellent and the ...
Weboarded in Stockholm after a three day stay there, we met the ship at the address stated on our paper work, we were greeted by the captain ( a very dry and funny guy) they're still looking for my luggage ( just joking) his crew who were absolutely fantastic. We had a cabin on deck 6 which was close to the main dining area, perfect for us. We chose the starboard side but in hindsight it ...
"Scottish Isles and Norwegian Fjords"
We opted for the pre and post cruise options. Arriving in Edinburgh, we grabbed a cab to the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Caledonia which formerly house the Caledonian Railways terminal. When our cab stopped at the Waldorf, we planned to exchange currency (USD), however, a delightful gentleman who hailed a cab, graciously paid for our service.
From the ...