Ponant Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Chocolate-themed afternoon tea.
Delos to ourselves.
The only transportation on Hydra.
Village of Noussa on Paros (the Mykonos of twenty years ago, they say).
1-10 of 47 Ponant Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Ponant - Treasures of the Aegean Sea w/ COVID info August 2021

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
AussieBoyTX
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise since 2019 and it was another enjoyable experience on Ponant. This review is lightly abridged from my day-by-day accounting here: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/topic/2793516-on-board-le-lyrial-—-treasures-of-the-aegean-sea-—-july-30-august-6-2021/ This cruise was originally scheduled Istanbul to Athens, but was changed to Athens / Athens about 60 days in advance. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

User Avatar
vistaman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Another Ponant cruise, fantastic as usual

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
johnemv
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

A brand new ship, 150 other guests, many from France and Belgium as it was a a Opera Cruise. Us Australians were adopted by all and again we could not fault Ponant. The destinations visited, the tours, the food, the wines, the cruise companions, the crew..... you name it, all lends for a perfect cruise. We visited Greece, Turkey, Egypt and Jordon. Add that to our Antarctic cruise in late 2017. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

A beautiful new ship

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sealegs19
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Our second cruise with Ponant, this time on their new ship, Le Bougainville. Our cabin on deck 5 was ready as we embarked early in Istanbul.. we found the cabin to be comfortable, enough space for 2, a comfy bed, lovely verandah. The linen was good quality. The bathroom was ideal, great Hermes products that were replenished daily. An excellent shower. The cabin was cleaned well each day. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Fantastic cruise with superb French food

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Maturity
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We liked the idea of French food and smaller portions and not American food which we get on Seabourn. We also wanted to visit Croatia in a small ship. We loved the ship and the open bridge policy. We found the Captain, officers and crew terrific and well trained. The ship was attractive but the pool rather small. We would have liked sun umbrellas as there was no shade around that area...nor in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Luxurious and refined

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lizjamieson
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This cruise was chosen as it is a smaller ship with only 220 guests. We never felt crowded and the choice of services meant everyone was spread out. A lovely group of people cruising and the whole experience was very refined. Absolutely 5 star food and wine. Staff also excellent. When we stopped at each port the information and excursions made available were extensive. We did some excursions ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Amazing family cruise onboard the Le Lyrial

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
mfordski7
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This might be a lengthy review, but I feel it needs to be because when booking with Ponant, I found little to no reviews on this company, especially for people who were bringing children. We traveled with our kids 8 and 10 and just got home from an 8 night Mediterranean cruise onboard the Le Lyrial. We LOVED this ship. The staff were amazing, there was a kids club that I couldn't pull my kids ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Traveled with children

Nice cruise with friends

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Somewhere on the Sea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked Ponant without ever having sailed with this cruise line. Overall, I would rate as very good for the value. The accommodations were comfortable, Hermes products, comfy beds and linen. Small but efficient pool area. Bars were generally comfortable and service was nice but they did run out of simple things for a couple of days like bloody mary mix and cranberry juice. That seemed ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Worst cruise ever

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
conkshell47
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a cruise billed as Sicilian Food and Wine Experience. Not only was there no Sicilian meals, only one night with specialty wines from Sicily. It was extremely disorganized, nobody knew anything, and nobody tried to solve any problems. Extremely rude excursion staff. Very argumentative when we were booked on a tour that we tried to cancel. When I showed them documents that stated their ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Absolute Luxury

Review for Le Lyrial (Ponant) to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
SweeeetRose
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first cruise with Ponant and we were not disappointed. It was 5 star all the way. The food was magnificent and delicious for every meal. Our cabin with veranda was completely adequate for our needs as we do not spend much time in there. The toilet was separate to the bathroom which was unusual and very pleasing. The bed was comfortable and there was plenty of storage. My only ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Ponant Ships
