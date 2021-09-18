We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret!
This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last!
From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
This report includes information on our February 15—March 12, 2022, “Ross Sea” expedition cruise on the Le Commandant Charcot with Ponant. Although we had taken a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess and explored “Beyond the Polar Circle” in 2020 on the Le Soléal with Ponant, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience much more of the Antarctic ...
Ponant was our second choice because our first line rerouted the ship we originally wanted because of the pandemic. Ponant was highly recommended and it proved itself to us. Covid took our first choice with Ponant, the Le Lyrial out of the running because of covid, but they had several ships running the Antarctic route and fit us on the Austral for the next day. L'Austral was captained by an ...
Our 2022 Ponant cruise, along with our 2020 Ponant cruise - same ship- was the thrill of a lifetime because the smaller ships can get into ports the large ships can't visit. I also was thrilled to take two ecotours on this ship - one right before Covid lockdown in 2020, and then again, this winter in 2022. The ship captain was kind enough to ALWAYS translate for us, though we were the only two ...
We had a generally great trip to the Antarctic. The combination of the Captain and the Expedition leader enabled us to have freguent excursions and landings despite difficult weather. Breakfasts and lunches were good supplemented by great breads and pastries. Dinnners were a dissapointment with the fish and meats not well cooked and often arriving warm. Deserts were also ...
Le Commadant Charcot is a beautiful ship: conceived by a star designer, it is pure luxury both inside and outside.
Moreover, it is uniquely capable. Powered by the latest hybrid technology, it achieves the highest icebreaking class except for the Russian nuclear-powered behemoths.
In short, it is the ultimate icebreaker for luxury expedition cruises. Unfortunately, its potential has been ...
We are now one week into the cruise and I’m sorry to say that it doesn’t live up to its promotion.
On the positive side, the ship and its equipment are outstanding. The same goes for the cabins, the restaurants, bars, and all the people working there.
What’s bad is that expectations fostered by Ponant are not met: this maiden voyage was promoted as a uniquely adventurous expedition going ...
First impression was very good. New Ship perfect Style
The good first:
Food was excellent - Cabin very stylish - nice ... good concept at all
Negativ:
Cabin too small 19qm smal balkony .. but hey... other things count.
Very disapointing: The crew very nice - but some of crew "with stripes" on the shoulder were very arrogant to the guests. Also the reception desk (the lady who ...
Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin.
Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining
Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests.
Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...