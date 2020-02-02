  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ponant Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Map of Itinerary and Wildlife Sightings
Zodiac expedition
Lunch by the pool on a cool day.
Asian Orchid blown into Dominica during a 1979 hurricane - still thriving in the wild today
Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
49 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 49 Ponant Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

To the Ross Sea and Beyond

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
cboyle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This report includes information on our February 15—March 12, 2022, “Ross Sea” expedition cruise on the Le Commandant Charcot with Ponant. Although we had taken a “drive by” cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula in 2007 on the Golden Princess and explored “Beyond the Polar Circle” in 2020 on the Le Soléal with Ponant, this expedition offered the opportunity to experience much more of the Antarctic ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Double Thrill

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Mademoiselle de La Mar
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our 2022 Ponant cruise, along with our 2020 Ponant cruise - same ship- was the thrill of a lifetime because the smaller ships can get into ports the large ships can't visit. I also was thrilled to take two ecotours on this ship - one right before Covid lockdown in 2020, and then again, this winter in 2022. The ship captain was kind enough to ALWAYS translate for us, though we were the only two ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Sleeping Beauty

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
Simei
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Le Commadant Charcot is a beautiful ship: conceived by a star designer, it is pure luxury both inside and outside. Moreover, it is uniquely capable. Powered by the latest hybrid technology, it achieves the highest icebreaking class except for the Russian nuclear-powered behemoths. In short, it is the ultimate icebreaker for luxury expedition cruises. Unfortunately, its potential has been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Boredom in Supreme Comfort

Review for Le Commandant Charcot to Antarctica

User Avatar
robinhood6
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We are now one week into the cruise and I’m sorry to say that it doesn’t live up to its promotion. On the positive side, the ship and its equipment are outstanding. The same goes for the cabins, the restaurants, bars, and all the people working there. What’s bad is that expectations fostered by Ponant are not met: this maiden voyage was promoted as a uniquely adventurous expedition going ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

French arrogant flair - not really interested in guests.

Review for Le Bougainville to Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First impression was very good. New Ship perfect Style The good first: Food was excellent - Cabin very stylish - nice ... good concept at all Negativ: Cabin too small 19qm smal balkony .. but hey... other things count. Very disapointing: The crew very nice - but some of crew "with stripes" on the shoulder were very arrogant to the guests. Also the reception desk (the lady who ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Guest not really in the focus of the cruise - slightly arrogant officer don`like negative feedbacks.

Review for Le Bougainville to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
yalefudan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Well the ship is quite nice - very small cabin. Food is really excellent - they have a very good chef on board - no complaining Crew in Service and house keeping doing a very well job ... but some of the officer has not the guest in the focus of the cruise ... arrogant answer if the guest has requests. Sometimes we did have the impression - the only what is disturbing on this curise ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

First impressions were good, then….

Review for Le Champlain to Arctic

User Avatar
FortLaudCruiseFan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having taken 25+ cruises, I was excited to try “luxury” Ponant Cruises for the first time. The newness of their ships and their “all included” luxury positioning was appealing. Upon boarding the ship, first impressions were strong - everything was clean, contemporary, and crisp. Solid cabin design, with separate compartment for the toilet and other thoughtful design elements. The quality ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

User Avatar
vistaman
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Very good exploration trip!

Review for Le Laperouse to Antarctica

User Avatar
dehaank
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

It is my second attempt to explore and visit the New Zealand subantarctic islands. 2 years ago, I was on the Spirit of Enderby which I am going to call "SoE". That trip was booked by a travel agent which I trusted. The result however was something I never do again. I can't handle SoE. Sharing a small room, small shower, toilet that isn't allowed to flush toilet paper etc etc.. well, you get the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Great Expedition Team, excellent crew, challenging adventure

Review for Le Laperouse to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
R1Ha
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

After a very disappointing cruise with Ponant to the Seychelles (See my comments Le Bougainville) we had been thoroughly enjoying this cruise to the sub-Antarctic Islands of New Zealand and Australia. It’s definitely one of the windiest and choppiest corners of our globe and weather related changes of the itinerary are more than common. The captain and the crew had been outstanding in every ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Lines Expedition Cruises Style Cruise Reviews
Hurtigruten Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Hurtigruten Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
UnCruise Adventures Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Adventure Resorts & Cruises Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Aqua Expeditions Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Poseidon Expeditions Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.