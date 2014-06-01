  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ponant Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Map of Itinerary and Wildlife Sightings
Zodiac expedition
Lunch by the pool on a cool day.
Asian Orchid blown into Dominica during a 1979 hurricane - still thriving in the wild today
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
4 reviews

Filters

1-4 of 4 Ponant Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Cruise Ship with a Bus Tour

Review for Le Champlain to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
P2C
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of the destination of the Northern Scottish Islands. In addition, they in theory had a strong Covid protocol. The ship, the cabin, the crew, the food were all ok. Clear limitations because of the size of the ship. Less flexibility in dining, entertainment etc. but we expected that. What stunned us was that the ship was half booked wit a bus tour company called ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2022

French, shiny, not for the vegetarian

Review for Le Boreal to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Proseknitic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This particular cruise was the transportation/living accommodations from an alumni organization trip booked by my husband (whom I love dearly but didn't do much research on what the trip entailed). Instead of a small group, the ship was under charter by Gohagan as the agent for alumni organization consortium travel. This meant 240 in the "small group." The ship itself is clean, neat and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Stateroom

Ponant; be careful what you wish for!

Review for L'Austral to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
canmcatcot
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Virtually unknown in the UK, this French company has four ships with capacities of around 250 and a three-masted ship with 27 cabins which offer unique experiences and expeditions with a French Touch around the world. The ships are stunning in appearance and elegant and luxurious on board. They promise a French crew, attentive service, excellent cuisine, fine cheeses, artisan breads and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2016

Celtic Lands Cruise

Review for Le Boreal to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
RICK1841
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Portsmouth to Caen (D-Day area) to Dublin - Wales - Belfast - Scottish Isles - Glasgow. Overall very pleased with the ship and Gohagan Travel. I will comment on a previous reviewer: (Note - this cruise was various US and Canada alumni associations - so we ALL spoke English) " we found the crew and officers alike extremely friendly and helpful." Agree 100%. " A good sized cabin with a king size ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2014

Find a cruise

British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews for Ponant Ships
L'Austral British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
L'Austral British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Le Boreal British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Le Champlain British Isles & Western Europe Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent