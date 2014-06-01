We chose this cruise because of the destination of the Northern Scottish Islands. In addition, they in theory had a strong Covid protocol.
The ship, the cabin, the crew, the food were all ok. Clear limitations because of the size of the ship. Less flexibility in dining, entertainment etc. but we expected that.
What stunned us was that the ship was half booked wit a bus tour company called ...
This particular cruise was the transportation/living accommodations from an alumni organization trip booked by my husband (whom I love dearly but didn't do much research on what the trip entailed).
Instead of a small group, the ship was under charter by Gohagan as the agent for alumni organization consortium travel. This meant 240 in the "small group."
The ship itself is clean, neat and ...
Virtually unknown in the UK, this French company has four ships with capacities of around 250 and a three-masted ship with 27 cabins which offer unique experiences and expeditions with a French Touch around the world. The ships are stunning in appearance and elegant and luxurious on board.
They promise a French crew, attentive service, excellent cuisine, fine cheeses, artisan breads and ...
Portsmouth to Caen (D-Day area) to Dublin - Wales - Belfast - Scottish Isles - Glasgow. Overall very pleased with the ship and Gohagan Travel. I will comment on a previous reviewer: (Note - this cruise was various US and Canada alumni associations - so we ALL spoke English)
" we found the crew and officers alike extremely friendly and helpful." Agree 100%.
" A good sized cabin with a king size ...