  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Ponant Asia Cruise Reviews

One of our special welcomes by local school children who had made Origami to give us..
Photo Credit: sooz123
Photo Credit: JC Norton
Photo Credit: JC Norton
This a caviar starter. It was a set menu. So everyone had the same meal
Photo Credit: Acton Cruiser
Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
33 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 33 Ponant Asia Cruise Reviews

A wonderful trip..

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Soleal

User Avatar
sooz123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Le Soleal because we wanted to visited Japan and cruise on a relatively small ship. We are hard pressed thinking of any negatives in regard to the ship, the crew, the food, the destination and the fabulous Japan experts, marine biologist, ornithologist and knowledgeable guides. We visited places on the Seto Inland Sea which see very few tourists. We had such warm and welcoming ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Disappointing cruise - National Geographic involvement very low

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Bougainville

User Avatar
utexplore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We just completed a 2 week cruise on the Ponant ship Le Bouganville to the Seychelle Islands in the Indian Ocean. It was sold to us as a National Geographic Expedition cruise. A summary of my review is as follows: • The ship is clean, modern and has nice layout. • The standard sized cabin was smaller than many cruise lines, but adequate. We found plenty of storage space available for our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

What a ripoff!!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Laperouse

User Avatar
wacvn
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this so called ‘expedition’ cruise mainly for the Orangutan encounter in Tanjung Puting in Kalimantan. Well, because of the total incompetence of the ‘Expedition Team’ we never got there. The expedition guide totally miscalculated the bearings and took us for one and a half hour, over a very bumpy sea, in totally the wrong direction. How this happened is an enigma to me, as he has already ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Not an Expedition cruise - A disappointment

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Laperouse

User Avatar
Bamboo99
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Rarely have I been so disappointed by a cruise. I booked, what was promised to be an "Expedition" cruise through the Indonesian archipelago, from Singapore to Darwin. The supposed highlight of this cruise (and the main reason why I booked it) was the exclusive visit to an Orang-utan rehabilitation project in the Tanjung Puting National Park on Borneo. Whilst for most other passengers on ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Not as expected!

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Laperouse

User Avatar
stevenson53
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were expecting the best ever cruise and our personal experience is as follows: The good things: - The ship is beautiful, fairly new and nicely appointed. - The dining and room staff are great and will do anything for you. - The itinerary of our 17 day cruise from Bali to Hong Kong was well thought out and perfect for us. - The whole ship is clean and tidy. - The rooms are well ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Misses the mark at luxury

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Soleal

User Avatar
muth cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having made numerous cruises on various lines (20 +) I can honestly say Ponant really misses the mark. Cruise is billed as high end with gourmet dining, luxury cabins and exciting entertainment all to be accompanied with outstanding French service standards. Rooms are clean, not spacious but such should be expected on a small ship. Toilet is in a separate room from shower making it somewhat ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Unusual itinerary, great excursions

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Laperouse

User Avatar
janleesan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We spent two days in Bali before embarking. We chose this cruise for the remote expedition excursions, and we were not disappointed. Mick, the expedition director, created some wonderful and unusual experiences on fairly isolated Indonesian islands. Expedition staff was excellent. Lectures were excellent. Weather was hot and muggy, but we expected that. Two of our excursions had to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

A different Christmas and New Year

Review for a Asia Cruise on Le Laperouse

User Avatar
Elke58
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

After nearly 14 days tour in Sri Lanka time to enjoy the newest ship in the Ponant fleet, Le Laperouse. The time fit perfect in school holidays and single travel appealed. I was fortunate to have the disabilty cabin on deck 4, which made the time on board comfortable. As always, the French flair in dining was great, and the bistro style on deck 3 always had surprises, but you needed to find seats ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Ponant L'Austral Osaka to Manila - ANCESTRAL JAPAN

Review for a Asia Cruise on L'Austral

User Avatar
FrednCoral
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Our previous experience in 2017 on Le Boreal gave us confidence in the offerings of Ponant. In addition, this voyage had interesting Pre Voyage offerings, which we purchased, as the chance to use the 4 day tour of Osaka and Nara was really attractive to us as mature travellers. Of particular note was the quality of the Kyoto Hotel Okura, which dazzled us completely! The provision of an ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Would hardly know this ship was in Japan!

Review for a Asia Cruise on L'Austral

User Avatar
hjaff
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this particular trip to Japan because the ship was small and the itinerary was part land and part sea.While the ship itself was adequate- the small room was comfortable, clean, and well attended, the restaurants and food left much to be desired. We are not "foodies", but were quite displeased with the food. The more "formal" dining room seemed to be understaffed, and the staff that was ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2018

Find a cruise

Any Month
Asia Cruise Reviews for Ponant Ships
L'Austral Asia Cruise Reviews
L'Austral Asia Cruise Reviews
Le Laperouse Asia Cruise Reviews
Le Soleal Asia Cruise Reviews
Le Bougainville Asia Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map