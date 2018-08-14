  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Ponant Arctic Cruise Reviews





Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
27 reviews

1-10 of 27 Ponant Arctic Cruise Reviews

First impressions were good, then….

Review for Le Champlain to Arctic

User Avatar
FortLaudCruiseFan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having taken 25+ cruises, I was excited to try “luxury” Ponant Cruises for the first time. The newness of their ships and their “all included” luxury positioning was appealing. Upon boarding the ship, first impressions were strong - everything was clean, contemporary, and crisp. Solid cabin design, with separate compartment for the toilet and other thoughtful design elements. The quality ...
Sail Date: August 2021

ICELANDIC LOOP

Review for Le Boreal to Arctic

User Avatar
plaeger606
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having never heard of Ponant, we chose this cruise because it did a circumnavigation of Iceland which is what we wanted. The ship was extremely clean, comfortable, and well laid-out. Embarkation from a small port outside of Reykjavik was a breeze (as was disembarkation). Captain Etienne Garcia was terrific - his enthusiasm for the immense beauty of Iceland came through in every message from him ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

Worst travel experience ever

Review for L'Austral to Arctic

User Avatar
PRL1314
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose the cruise to the Arctic because the ship was supposed to be small. I made a mistake and thought it was 128 passengers. It was 128 cabins. In the arctic and antarctic only 100 passengers can be on shore at any time so ships should be no more than 100 passengers to get the experience. All shore experiences except one were worthless wastes of time. More on that later. We called Ponant a ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Stay Away from Ponant Cruises!!!!

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
baloghpj
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I am a USAF military retiree, 20 years active duty (in uniform) and 13 years as a contractor. In effect, 33 years of service to this country’s military. I am at present 67 years old, with a number of health issues including a left knee that collapses on me at times and very bad back problems. My wife is 4 years younger, basically in good health with the usual old age ailments. We’re both able ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Some Problems Encountered

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
Ken Jeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was to sail through the Northwest Passage, however there was too much ice so spent the majority of the time on the west coast of Greenland with some time in Canadian waters. The captain made the correct call about not proceeding through the Passage judging by the ice in Bellot Strait and the ice maps for Alaska, so no problem with this. The Canadian icebreaker service was very good, but ...
Sail Date: August 2018

North West Passage - A Delusion: Amazing Scenery but Zero Points to Ponant

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
Jackson46
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first cruise with Ponant - and might I add it will probably be the last - and we were very much looking forward to cruising the North West Passage especially as we had booked two years ago and have read a lot of media about Ponant, the Company and the special voyages offered. There is no doubt there has been a huge media campaign to encourage Australians to participate in the various ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Poor value for money

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
lordor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Ponant markets itself as a luxury expedition cruiseline but it does not meet expectations on either account. Most other cruiselines offer at least similar or better levels of comfort, food and service, apart from the limited open bar. Although the overall appearance of the ships is attractive some of the cabins are not particularly well-designed, having for example, only a narrow hanging space for ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Ponant Pathetic Arctic Cruise August 2018

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
flames56
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Totally agree with Baloghpj. We also were on the Ponant Cruise that left from Kangerlussuaq to cruise the Northwest Passage on August 2018. He forgot to mention the debacle with the luggage on the flight from Paris from Copenhagen. We were all jammed into a Fokker 100 - after we boarded, the pilot realised that the plane could not hold all the luggage so it was put into three toilets and the few ...
Sail Date: August 2018

First and last Ponant cruise.

Review for Le Soleal to Arctic

User Avatar
DandJCruisers
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife & I chose Ponant on the recommendation of our travel agent as the preferred cruise line to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary with a transit of the North West Passage. Unfortunately, Ponant failed dismally to deliver & in our opinion, were misleading & deceptive in their decision to proceed with the cruise in view of the forecast sea ice conditions. We believe that Ponant should ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Better than Imagined

Review for Le Laperouse to Arctic

User Avatar
Dolt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend actually chose this Ponant cruise because of its interesting title: "In the Wake of the Vikings", and because of historical interest and curiosity about lands I had never before visited I decided it was a grand idea to see parts of Iceland and Scotland and finish in Norway where great adventurers had set out from to explore initially unknown lands. This cruise did not disappoint - the ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Arctic Cruise Reviews for Ponant Ships
Le Boreal Arctic Cruise Reviews
Le Champlain Arctic Cruise Reviews
Le Laperouse Arctic Cruise Reviews
Le Soleal Arctic Cruise Reviews
