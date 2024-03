Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

I was very hopeful that Explora would be amazing based on what I had heard and it met all my expectations. I have sailed a lot over the years on luxury cruise ships and have specific things that I look for. Explora meets all of those requirements. Starting with the ship- she is a beautiful ship and you immediately feel at home on her. I was able to dine at all the restaturants on board and ...