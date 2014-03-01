Colon (Cristobal) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.8
Very Good
21 reviews

1-10 of 21 Colon (Cristobal) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

this was the most amazing experience of all cruises that I have been

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

ANALISA GONZALEZ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Form the moment you enter your suite ( it is an all-suites cruise with terraces), you can’t believe the size of the suite, the size and comfort of the bathroom, and the comfort of that bed. The balcony is a very nice size with a table and 2 chairs, for in room dining and a launch chair for a total relaxation. The details of the room from the automatic light on the bottom of your night table so ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Wow - Everything I had hoped it would be!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

MTMCE
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was very hopeful that Explora would be amazing based on what I had heard and it met all my expectations. I have sailed a lot over the years on luxury cruise ships and have specific things that I look for. Explora meets all of those requirements. Starting with the ship- she is a beautiful ship and you immediately feel at home on her. I was able to dine at all the restaturants on board and ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Our bucket list cruise through the Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

Bullies3
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I finally were able to complete our long awaited Panama Canal cruise which had been postponed twice due to covid. We typically cruise NCL (me - Sapphire, wife - Platinum) and love the Jewel class ships. After staying two nights in the Panama Hilton (wonderful!) on the NCL pre-cruise package we were off to meet the ship in Colon. We opted out of NCL's transportation as my wife ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Large Balcony

Excellent service, great itinerary

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

carol1064
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because we could do the Panama Canal in 8 days, rather than 10 or 14 days. The Jewel is a nice ship, a little dated, but the service on the ship was far better than expected. Our room was always clean. Cindy and Ronald in the Palace dining room went above and beyond to provide excellent service. The entertainment was outstanding with comedy magic and Stephanie Pope and ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Fun and Exciting Cruise--Memories of a Lifetime. Fantastic Itinerary.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

CruiseEsq
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Thanks to everyone that wrote a review of the Norwegian Jewel because we read them all along with all the other Norwegian reviews before deciding to take this cruise. This was our first cruise since covid. We had an absolutely fantastic time—it was an exciting, fast paced, well managed action-packed cruise that went to some exciting ports celebrating my birthday. Aruba, Bonaire, and Caraco ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Mini-Suite with Balcony

Best ever experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

Rontom1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were looking for a small ship and Wind Star seemed the best choice. We don't care for the mega ships. Star Pride cabins are suites nearly 400 as ft with living area, walk in closet, bathtub mini bar. Lovely lounges are spacious. Entertainment is live music and port talks, a few receptions. Crowd is mellow. No kids. Long days in port with easy on and off as there are only 200 passengers. ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Incredible Cruise Experience.

Review for a South America Cruise on Le Boreal

crmckenzie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Ponant for this trip because we were looking for a more intimate cruise experience. We have been on large cruise ships (3000+ passengers) and felt it was time for a more refined trip. One of the best things about being on a smaller ship is that the embarkation and disemarkation process. All of the crew members were courteous and professional. Also, there was rarely ever a line. Once ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Very good overall -- BUT TOO LENIENT ON SMOKING!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Star Breeze

mwf7501
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this because we wanted a 7-day canal transit on a small ship. First time on Windstar. Overall very good -- excellent service, food was quite satisfactory, ship was in good but not outstanding condition. The cabin space was excellent -- was skeptical of the french balcony, but liked it a great deal. Since you have a whole suite, no need for a separate balcony, and opening the sliders ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Great Cultural Immersion Cruise - Excellent Ship, Great Staff, Terrifi

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

WAYFARING STRANGER
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had a terrific time on this Latin American cultural immersion cruise. There was Latin music to dance to every night. I don't speak Spanish, but all of the Royal Caribbean staff spoke English and we thoroughly enjoyed the Latin American influenced food. The entertainment was excellent, and we loved the acrobatic aerial show in the Centrum. The food in the main dining room was outstanding, and we ...
Sail Date: April 2014

Great Ports and good experience with the Latin American

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

Indybeachgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had a very nice cruise which was both exciting seeing all the new ports and experiencing the Latin American culture and also relaxing as for us there wasn't a lot to do on the ship so there was no guilt in going to bed early! We stayed the night before the cruise in the Country Inn and Suites Panama Canal and then hired Rudy's Private tours to show us the sites of Panama (both pre and post ...
Sail Date: March 2014

Traveled with children

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Colon (Cristobal) to the Southern Caribbean
Colon (Cristobal) to the Southern Caribbean Star Pride Cruise Reviews
