Form the moment you enter your suite ( it is an all-suites cruise with terraces), you can’t believe the size of the suite, the size and comfort of the bathroom, and the comfort of that bed. The balcony is a very nice size with a table and 2 chairs, for in room dining and a launch chair for a total relaxation. The details of the room from the automatic light on the bottom of your night table so ...
I was very hopeful that Explora would be amazing based on what I had heard and it met all my expectations. I have sailed a lot over the years on luxury cruise ships and have specific things that I look for. Explora meets all of those requirements. Starting with the ship- she is a beautiful ship and you immediately feel at home on her. I was able to dine at all the restaturants on board and ...
My wife and I finally were able to complete our long awaited Panama Canal cruise which had been postponed twice due to covid. We typically cruise NCL (me - Sapphire, wife - Platinum) and love the Jewel class ships. After staying two nights in the Panama Hilton (wonderful!) on the NCL pre-cruise package we were off to meet the ship in Colon. We opted out of NCL's transportation as my wife ...
We chose this cruise because we could do the Panama Canal in 8 days, rather than 10 or 14 days. The Jewel is a nice ship, a little dated, but the service on the ship was far better than expected. Our room was always clean. Cindy and Ronald in the Palace dining room went above and beyond to provide excellent service. The entertainment was outstanding with comedy magic and Stephanie Pope and ...
Thanks to everyone that wrote a review of the Norwegian Jewel because we read them all along with all the other Norwegian reviews before deciding to take this cruise. This was our first cruise since covid.
We had an absolutely fantastic time—it was an exciting, fast paced, well managed action-packed cruise that went to some exciting ports celebrating my birthday. Aruba, Bonaire, and Caraco ...
We were looking for a small ship and Wind Star seemed the best choice. We don't care for the mega ships. Star Pride cabins are suites nearly 400 as ft with living area, walk in closet, bathtub mini bar. Lovely lounges are spacious. Entertainment is live music and port talks, a few receptions. Crowd is mellow. No kids. Long days in port with easy on and off as there are only 200 passengers. ...
We chose Ponant for this trip because we were looking for a more intimate cruise experience. We have been on large cruise ships (3000+ passengers) and felt it was time for a more refined trip.
One of the best things about being on a smaller ship is that the embarkation and disemarkation process. All of the crew members were courteous and professional. Also, there was rarely ever a line. Once ...
Chose this because we wanted a 7-day canal transit on a small ship. First time on Windstar. Overall very good -- excellent service, food was quite satisfactory, ship was in good but not outstanding condition. The cabin space was excellent -- was skeptical of the french balcony, but liked it a great deal. Since you have a whole suite, no need for a separate balcony, and opening the sliders ...
We had a terrific time on this Latin American cultural immersion cruise. There was Latin music to dance to every night. I don't speak Spanish, but all of the Royal Caribbean staff spoke English and we thoroughly enjoyed the Latin American influenced food. The entertainment was excellent, and we loved the acrobatic aerial show in the Centrum. The food in the main dining room was outstanding, and we ...
We had a very nice cruise which was both exciting seeing all the new ports and experiencing the Latin American culture and also relaxing as for us there wasn't a lot to do on the ship so there was no guilt in going to bed early!
We stayed the night before the cruise in the Country Inn and Suites Panama Canal and then hired Rudy's Private tours to show us the sites of Panama (both pre and post ...