Colon (Cristobal) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
34 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 34 Colon (Cristobal) to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Good quality, few guests, ever-shady practices from NCL

Review for Norwegian Jewel to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
PomPoot
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Insane-level service by bar waitresses; surprisingly good but limited entertainment (nothing going on in the day); average food, even in the pay restaurants, but no bad meals; some of the worst shore excursions I've ever been on; one of the easiest embarkations ever and the easiest debark in more than 10 cruises (I literally walked off the ship, no line, and was on the street in San Diego in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

MONARCH - Sub par food and older ship

Review for Zenith to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
xldon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

NOT THE ZENITH SHIP. MONARCH Ship was our cruise. All Spanish speaking, some English. Overall a fair cruise. Do not take interior room as walls are thin. Fruit was not ripe, hard and lacked flavor. Coke and other soft drinks plus most alcohol free in open main pool/deck area. Poor looking few channels on 17-20" TV. Few activities, guess we are spoiled. Yellowish brown nasty looking hot water for 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Unforgettable

Review for National Geographic Quest to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
FelixRiver
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I’m interested in nature and this trip completely fulfilled my expectations. The Lindblad- National Geographic guides are very knowledgeable of the region and the history all the species very impressive. The Quest is very comfortable the staff very friendly and helpful, breakfast lunch and dinner unbelievably well prepared and presented everything perfect. The excursions very well organized ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2018

Disappointing

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
wmccfp
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As experienced cruisers we were looking for something a little different and more energetic so we tried Silver Cloud Expedition. What we got was the same old, same old only on a smaller ship. Embarkation was so-so as we were uncomfortable leaving our bags in the middle of the platform unattended. After a beautiful transit through the Canal we anticipated a variety of interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Very good overall -- BUT TOO LENIENT ON SMOKING!

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
mwf7501
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this because we wanted a 7-day canal transit on a small ship. First time on Windstar. Overall very good -- excellent service, food was quite satisfactory, ship was in good but not outstanding condition. The cabin space was excellent -- was skeptical of the french balcony, but liked it a great deal. Since you have a whole suite, no need for a separate balcony, and opening the sliders ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Good and Bad

Review for Safari Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
77445
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

the Panama Canal was on our bucket list and we love small ship cruising. Uncruise had good reviews so we decided to go. The staff was professional, friendly and were serious about safety. Cons: -Our room had maintenance issues and the staff was aware of them. They made no attempt to fix the issues. (drawers that would not open/close, moldy a/c unit from being wet) -Sheets/comforter ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2017

StarBreeze Panama Canal

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Sailorphyl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Love small ship sailing and this was no exception!! The cabins are beyond amazing!! Every room is a suite!! Fabulous!! Great staff, fantastic food and amazing wildlife!! Chocolate Farm was fun and educational!! Terrabo Sierpe Mangroves River Tour was beyond our expectations!! Manuel San Antonio was very crowded and the tour company needs to work on organizing it better but it was a nice ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Aboard the Star Pride - Panama Canal to Costa Rica

Review for Star Pride to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
GARYTHEHITMAN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is my second review of the "Star Pride" --- my first was the maiden voyage in 2014, immediately after the ship was acquired from Seabourn. I noticed several changes, almost all of which were positive. This 7-night cruise sailed on February 25, 2017 from Colon, with stops in several small ports in Costa Rica. Some recent passengers have complained that the ports are relatively unknown, but ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Ports

Review for Star Pride to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
DenS
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choice this cruise to go through the Panama Canal and see Costa Rica. Going through the canal was great. The so called "ports" we visited consisted of tendering a zodiac from the ship to a public beach areas. One stop for a ship cookout, 2 ports with absolutely nothing in the so called "town" and one at a public marina. If you wanted to do anything at these stops it required an excursion ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Not up to par with their Alaska or Sea of Cortez cruises

Review for Safari Voyager to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
NewportNic
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted to see this area and had been on Un-Cruise 5 times (Sea of Cortez, Northwest US and Alaska) on the Quest (smaller ship) and LOVED it! Pros: -the expedition staff was REALLY good and very enthusiastic. -3-4 levels of excursions each day. -Lots of good sights and hiking choices. Costa Rica (the main portion of the trip (is all hilly and mountainous) and quite hot! -We may ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

