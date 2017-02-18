Insane-level service by bar waitresses; surprisingly good but limited entertainment (nothing going on in the day); average food, even in the pay restaurants, but no bad meals; some of the worst shore excursions I've ever been on; one of the easiest embarkations ever and the easiest debark in more than 10 cruises (I literally walked off the ship, no line, and was on the street in San Diego in ...
NOT THE ZENITH SHIP. MONARCH Ship was our cruise. All Spanish speaking, some English. Overall a fair cruise. Do not take interior room as walls are thin. Fruit was not ripe, hard and lacked flavor. Coke and other soft drinks plus most alcohol free in open main pool/deck area. Poor looking few channels on 17-20" TV. Few activities, guess we are spoiled. Yellowish brown nasty looking hot water for 3 ...
I’m interested in nature and this trip completely fulfilled my expectations. The Lindblad- National Geographic guides are very knowledgeable of the region and the history all the species very impressive.
The Quest is very comfortable the staff very friendly and helpful, breakfast lunch and dinner unbelievably well prepared and presented everything perfect.
The excursions very well organized ...
As experienced cruisers we were looking for something a little different and more energetic so we tried Silver Cloud Expedition. What we got was the same old, same old only on a smaller ship. Embarkation was so-so as we were uncomfortable leaving our bags in the middle of the platform unattended.
After a beautiful transit through the Canal we anticipated a variety of interesting ...
Chose this because we wanted a 7-day canal transit on a small ship. First time on Windstar. Overall very good -- excellent service, food was quite satisfactory, ship was in good but not outstanding condition. The cabin space was excellent -- was skeptical of the french balcony, but liked it a great deal. Since you have a whole suite, no need for a separate balcony, and opening the sliders ...
the Panama Canal was on our bucket list and we love small ship cruising. Uncruise had good reviews so we decided to go. The staff was professional, friendly and were serious about safety.
Cons:
-Our room had maintenance issues and the staff was aware of them. They made no attempt to fix the issues. (drawers that would not open/close, moldy a/c unit from being wet)
-Sheets/comforter ...
Love small ship sailing and this was no exception!! The cabins are beyond amazing!! Every room is a suite!! Fabulous!! Great staff, fantastic food and amazing wildlife!! Chocolate Farm was fun and educational!! Terrabo Sierpe Mangroves River Tour was beyond our expectations!! Manuel San Antonio was very crowded and the tour company needs to work on organizing it better but it was a nice ...
We choice this cruise to go through the Panama Canal and see Costa Rica. Going through the canal was great. The so called "ports" we visited consisted of tendering a zodiac from the ship to a public beach areas. One stop for a ship cookout, 2 ports with absolutely nothing in the so called "town" and one at a public marina. If you wanted to do anything at these stops it required an excursion ...
This is my second review of the "Star Pride" --- my first was the maiden voyage in 2014, immediately after the ship was acquired from Seabourn. I noticed several changes, almost all of which were positive.
This 7-night cruise sailed on February 25, 2017 from Colon, with stops in several small ports in Costa Rica. Some recent passengers have complained that the ports are relatively unknown, but ...
Wanted to see this area and had been on Un-Cruise 5 times (Sea of Cortez, Northwest US and Alaska) on the Quest (smaller ship) and LOVED it!
Pros:
-the expedition staff was REALLY good and very enthusiastic.
-3-4 levels of excursions each day.
-Lots of good sights and hiking choices. Costa Rica (the main portion of the trip (is all hilly and mountainous) and quite hot!
-We may ...