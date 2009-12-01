Colon (Cristobal) to Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

this was the most amazing experience of all cruises that I have been

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

ANALISA GONZALEZ
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Form the moment you enter your suite ( it is an all-suites cruise with terraces), you can’t believe the size of the suite, the size and comfort of the bathroom, and the comfort of that bed. The balcony is a very nice size with a table and 2 chairs, for in room dining and a launch chair for a total relaxation. The details of the room from the automatic light on the bottom of your night table so ...
Sail Date: February 2024

Wow - Everything I had hoped it would be!!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

MTMCE
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was very hopeful that Explora would be amazing based on what I had heard and it met all my expectations. I have sailed a lot over the years on luxury cruise ships and have specific things that I look for. Explora meets all of those requirements. Starting with the ship- she is a beautiful ship and you immediately feel at home on her. I was able to dine at all the restaturants on board and ...
Sail Date: February 2024

A Jewel this was not!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

Oaktree1957
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Cruise number 14 for us. Panama Canal passage on the list of " must do ". The price seemed very reasonable, although with Norweigan the extras add up like one of those $29 airfares that actually costs $229 when you pay for all the necessary extas. We had put in a "bid" for an upgrade that works like an auction over about a week period. Day before cruise received an email stating that our bid ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Bucket list Panama Canal cruise.

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

Capt. George
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Jewel was just refurbished in 2018 and is still very new looking. At 2350 capacity she is my size. The seating in the common areas was clean and comfortable. I had a ocean view with 2 persons and it was OK. Beds were new and we had enough space. Entertainment is always a mystery to me. They only play for 45 min and sometimes at really odd times. We ate mostly in the main dinning room and the ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview

Interesting experience

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

Bucket Listed
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We arrived early into Panama City airport, and the transport started with an impromptu tour of Panama City and a pit stop for breakfast as we couldn't arrive in Colon before 11. The ride to Colon was purely functional, and we didn't view much that was photo worthy. Embarkation felt like sort of a mess in Colon, and it was a relief to finally get on the ship. My bucket list included full ...
Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Good quality, few guests, ever-shady practices from NCL

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Norwegian Jewel

PomPoot
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Insane-level service by bar waitresses; surprisingly good but limited entertainment (nothing going on in the day); average food, even in the pay restaurants, but no bad meals; some of the worst shore excursions I've ever been on; one of the easiest embarkations ever and the easiest debark in more than 10 cruises (I literally walked off the ship, no line, and was on the street in San Diego in ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Disappointing, Embarrassing

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Silver Wind

Traveler805
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We've cruised with Silversea about a dozen times. Unfortunately, this one is at the bottom of the ranking list. We convinced another couple to join us. For three days after reporting it, they endured a fire alarm that went off several times a day and water leaking through a ceiling light fixture. I finally intervened and helped get them moved to another suite. I made it very clear Silversea ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Enchantment of the seas, as good as it gets!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

crucero2009
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

It is a pleasure to recommend this cruise and highlight the fact it has been one of the best short breaks we've ever had as a family. Food: good variety and high quality. Being a vegetarian family, we thought we'd be limited by the options, but to our pleasant surprise, during the seven-day cruise, there was a carefully prepared menu including fresh vegetables and salads, fresh made soups, variety ...
Sail Date: December 2009

Traveled with children

