Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Club Med 2

I fell in love with Club Med on my first visit to their Paradise Island village (now long gone) in 1974. Ever since then I have taken at least one Club Med vacation each year, sometimes more. I have sailed on the Club Med 1 & 2 four times, starting in 1992. When Club Med sold the Club Med 1 to Windstar (renamed as the "Wind Surf") I took ten more cruises on that ship, plus a few more on their ...