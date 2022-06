Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

Warning: This may be long and a bit rambling, but there are many good things to say about this cruise. DH and I are in our 70's. This was our fourteenth cruise overall, but our first river cruise. Way back in February 2020, we booked a cruise from Memphis to New Orleans on the American Queen. After 4 cancellations, 3 due to COVID and 1 due to Hurricane Ida, we said forget it. AQV gave us ...