Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Western

Just returned home April 22 2023 I have been cruising with carnival for at least 20 years have gone on many many cruise all with groups of peoples. This last one was a horrible experience no rest noise everywhere young adults were out of control partying in their cabins racing down the hall, fighting,cursing, arguing it was horrible. Excursion were a waste of money Fun Shop was disappointing ...