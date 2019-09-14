Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Sunshine

I chose this cruise as experience with a group of friends. It was close for all of us and the itineray was a plus for the group. Embarkation was easy and as good as any i have done. It was quick and efficient from parking to getting on board the Sunshine After boarding we dropped our bags in our rooms and went to the Lido for lunch. First mistake of the cruise. Went to the Deli for the first ...