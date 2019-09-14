This was the worst cruise ever. The port in Charleston SC was terrible. We had to walk a mile back to our car when we got back or wait an hour for a bus. There is no where on this ship for peace and quiet. This is for drinkers and gamblers. The dining room is a joke. Its more like a cafe. The server didn't introduce himself. He just came up and said are you ready? One piece of bread, one ...
A friend invited us to join them. Big mistake. Food was tasteless unless going to specialty dining areas. Buffet sucked in plain English. Housekeeping was fantastic. All staff were outstanding and friendly. Just felt overcrowded. As a non smoker I could not spend more than 30 minutes in the casino. Smokers would rather sit in there and smoke (not playing) so that they did not have to go to the 3rd ...
Team lead server Udaya was great! So was team server Maxvel & Asst. Team Server Putu & Ari my cleaner for my room & service! Overall I had a great cruise & the service was great. The service at the dinning was so good & the food was great. The services & assistance at the dinning was great with good attitude. Ari was great as in needing anything & always had a smile on his face no matter what. The ...
We were able to leave from Charleston which is close to where we live. The main dining room food was very poor even though my husband and I are not fussy eaters. The best piece of meat I had the whole cruise was a steak I paid an extra $25 for. "Specialty"restaurants were a joke. They were the same restaurants we ate in during the day.
Then they put tablecloths on the tables, charged you ...
My birthday was the 19th and Charleston is a 6 hr drive from our home. We were 3 couples and we had Spa Cabins. The location was great because we just walked out the "back door "to everything...movies, bars and restaurants.
We are all normally on Princess or Celebrity cruises and this Carnival was our 3rd Carnival and the 3rd cruise we took since the Covid lockdown was over. . Last ...
I chose this cruise as experience with a group of friends. It was close for all of us and the itineray was a plus for the group.
Embarkation was easy and as good as any i have done. It was quick and efficient from parking to getting on board the Sunshine After boarding we dropped our bags in our rooms and went to the Lido for lunch. First mistake of the cruise. Went to the Deli for the first ...
We chose this cruise bc I wanted to celebrate our 25th anniversary and I was looking for the closest port. It turns out an 11 day Journeys cruise was leaving from our hometown so it was perfect. We went to St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire, Grand Turks, and Princess Cays. Like with every cruise there are pros and cons.
Cons first
This was only our third cruise so not a lot of experience. The port ...
I have no complaints regarding this cruise. I loved everything about it. The only dislike comment I have is with anytime dining there was no way that I know of to have the same servers. I asked. I like having the same servers. I couldn't get an assigned table in early or late dining, hence, anytime dining. I don't know if because this was an 11 day cruise people as a whole seemed much happier and ...
Chose this cruise due to length (8 nights) and ports visited (St Thomas, St Maarten and San Juan) plus it left out of Charleston SC which was convenient for our family cruise. I would recommend the Sunshine. Staff was nice and entertainment staff was great. Loved the Ocean Plaza area. Trivia, great music (2 to 12). Enjoyed the Java Café each day. The Atrium parties were fun and the cruise ...
Chose this cruise because it was departing from Charleston, SC and going to San Juan.
The food selections and quality was amazing. The entertainment especially Zack Daniels in the piano bar was great fun every night but Thursday. Thursday is his drinking night and he was not performing. The shows in the Liquid Lounge where really good. The Acoustic Jams with the young couple Unity entertained ...