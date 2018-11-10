Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Southern

Cruised from Charleston SC. We had FTTF and embarkation was a breeze. Best $ ever spent. The ship is one of the smallest in the fleet as well as one of the oldest, but it was really nice. The rooms were nice and all areas were clean and well kept. Dining in the dining room was good. We always like the food, but think that at times it could be hotter. Food on the Lido was good and there was ...