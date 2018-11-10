  • Newsletter
Charleston to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
8 reviews

1-8 of 8 Charleston to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Challenging circumstances, but still a great cruise!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
honeychile
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

BACKGROUND: This was a much-anticipated special anniversary cruise for me and my husband, married over forty years, now both in our late sixties. This was my seventeenth cruise (twelfth on Carnival) and the sixth for my husband (all Carnival). BEFORE THE CRUISE: We live five hours away, so we decided to come in a day early and stay overnight so we would have no stress on embarkation day. We ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Welcome Aboard - NOT

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Big Rig Mama
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We decided on this cruise because it was a location we could drive to from Canada with interesting stops along the way. We weren’t concerned about where it went, we just wanted to relax. It appealed to us as it had many cruising days where you can just sail, nap and relax. This one was Aruba, Bonaire, Grand Turk and Princess Cays. We like to explore past what we cal the frosting and walk the ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Fantastic Journey Cruise

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
cpackmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have no complaints regarding this cruise. I loved everything about it. The only dislike comment I have is with anytime dining there was no way that I know of to have the same servers. I asked. I like having the same servers. I couldn't get an assigned table in early or late dining, hence, anytime dining. I don't know if because this was an 11 day cruise people as a whole seemed much happier and ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Our room steward was awesome!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
CarlyMaman
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise bc I wanted to celebrate our 25th anniversary and I was looking for the closest port. It turns out an 11 day Journeys cruise was leaving from our hometown so it was perfect. We went to St. Thomas, Aruba, Bonaire, Grand Turks, and Princess Cays. Like with every cruise there are pros and cons. Cons first This was only our third cruise so not a lot of experience. The port ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Nice 12 days - and we made all the ports this year!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
patthecma
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This trip was a "Pack N Go" that we booked probably 3 weeks in advance. We were in an inside room on Deck 4, but it was still very nice and roomy. Typical of Fantasy class - no extra mirror in the bathroom which was a bit small. Stewards were very nice and helpful, though sometimes a bit slow. We typically left our room at 7:30 - to get up to Serenity before the chogs - but our room was one of the ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

SMOKY!!!!!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NonaMouse
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the proximity of the port to our home. The ship is small, very small but accommodations are adequate. The main complaint is the smoking area of the ship is mid ship near most if not all the entertainment and activities. Since our cruise consisted of more sea days than port days, this area was intolerable and you most always had to walk through it to get where you were ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Wonderful Trip!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Stacy ShowOffEquine
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This was a wonderful trip! I have been on several cruises, but this was my husbands first. We were traveling for our honeymoon. The staff was absolutely fantastic and the attention to detail was amazing. Retchie, the man in charge of our rooms, was fabulous - not only did he greet us by name in the hall every time he saw us, but he went above and beyond daily, from icing down beverages we'd ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Eight days on the Carnival Ecstasy

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
greyx4
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Cruised from Charleston SC. We had FTTF and embarkation was a breeze. Best $ ever spent. The ship is one of the smallest in the fleet as well as one of the oldest, but it was really nice. The rooms were nice and all areas were clean and well kept. Dining in the dining room was good. We always like the food, but think that at times it could be hotter. Food on the Lido was good and there was ...
Sail Date: April 2016

Cabin Type: Porthole

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Charleston to the Southern Caribbean
