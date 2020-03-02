  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Charleston Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.4
Average
165 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 165 Charleston Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Solid 4-star Experience

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
honeychile
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

ABOUT OUR PARTY: My husband and I, both in our 60's, have cruised on this ship twice before in 2010 and 2012 when it was still the "Destiny." We were eager to see how the refurb changed the ship and to experience the Port of Charleston. This was a five-day cruise visiting Nassau and Half Moon Cay. We cruised with our daughter, her husband, and our 8 and 10-year-old grandchildren. THE NIGHT ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

Won't be sailing with American again

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Mrbobbyd
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional! Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

She needs some TLC but still worth it!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
seagypsea
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise because it was a 3-hour drive to the port for us. We arrived around 11:30 to the parking lot and there was no line and we pulled right up to the luggage tent, then followed directions to where to park and walked to Building 324 to check in. Somewhere in there we paid for the week to park but I can't remember if it was before luggage drop off or after. The lot lanes are A, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Even if it was free...i wouldn't go back on the Sunshine

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
basktchic
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having been on multiple lines, I was looking forward to being back on Carnival. This was for a 4 night out of Charleston, SC. Unfortunately, Carnival disappointed on multiple levels. I knew going in that this was an older ship but it had been refurbished in 2012 and I was hoping that the last 2 years would have given Carnival time to fix things on this ship when getting it back for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Disappointing

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
Shannoncruiser1972
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

That about sums it up. From the food to the activities to the spa, it was awful. The only good thing was the waitstaff and room steward. The food was dull and the choices limited. The spa is a scam and overpriced. Except for the waitstaff and our room steward, the rest of the staff was rude and unhelpful. Our shore excursion was cancelled and the cruise did nothing to accommodate the cancelation. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Like Meeting your X girl/boy friend

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
KruseKop
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

You know meeting your "X" can be good and awkward depending on the circumstance. It was nice to be back on a cruise and she felt like a warm memory. The tall beautiful atrium (gorgeous). The gracious staff and very welcoming attitudes were very nice indeed. The smell was the first thing to spike my memory. If you have cruised a lot, you know what I mean. :) .. While not all smell like roses, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Bimini was the highlight and service was great, but a lot of negatives!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
Hschoono1
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

This was my first ever cruise, so I understand that I don’t have anything to compare but I wanted to write a review from my perspective. First we’ll start with our cabin: 1. We booked cabin deck 10, balcony right by the spa. 2. The cabin was spacious as was the balcony. The bathroom was small and wouldn’t be very comfortable or even accessible to someone that was larger than an average ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Amelia Island was beautiful, but the weather was not great.

Review for American Independence (formerly Independence) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
GOOFGE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Pleasantly surprised & pleased

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
kindergartencrocodile
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Please read

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

User Avatar
bicandstan
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

