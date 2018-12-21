We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional!
Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
Love American Cruise Lines and their small ships. We got to know all the passengers and most of the crew. The embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. The activities director and the historian were excellent. The excursions were well planned and organized. So much planned, you had to choose which activity to go to. One day my husband went to one and I to another. We then shared our ...
We were interested in the Charleston-Savannah area--Its history etc. After the we disembarked in Jacksonville we rented a car and went back to Charleston and stayed there for four days. Also we liked the small ship! The staff was very good in every way. The entertainment was very well done and varied. Chris Paul was especially outstanding. I would very much like to attend another one of his ...
This was to be a bucket list trip down the Intracoastal Waterway. The ports were interesting but the ship was a complete disappointment. Stateroom was very small. The amenities could have come from a cheap motel. Burned out light in the tiny bath was never replaced. Three pieces of personal property were discarded by housekeeping staff. WIFI was non-existent. Food was boring and tasteless. ...
Jacksonville to Charleston 12/21/18
I really, really hate being critical or complaining. But a realistic review of this cruise is important for others to read. I should have picked up on the lack of CC reviews of the Independence, but the timing and itinerary was perfect for us. This cruise was beyond disappointing. ACL advertises "perfect cruising". This cruise was not an example of ...
AMERICAN CRUISE LINE REVIEW
Historic South/Independence
Getting on board was a breeze. Drop your bags and walk right on.
Ship decoration is adequate, not new. There are two public computers, greatly appreciated.
Dining room meals were varied and creative, with some occasional misses, and not always hot. Breakfasts are usually a problem on ships and resorts, but this one had huge ...
I heard aboard that the owner reads all the reviews so after I sent in my 17 page complaint letter I waited weeks, just now received a response from the VP saying my letter will be used for training and if I'd like to book again before Feb 1st I will receive 25% discount. What an insult after asking for my money back. Day 1 room was clean but not stocked (no toilet paper and no water, only two ...
This experience was a rip off! The cruise cost over $10,000 for 7 days. The ship should be mothballed and the food was terrible. The food was obviously frozen and reheated in the microwave. American Cruise Lines advertised this cruise as serving gourmet food. The cocktail hour consisted of frozen food and the wine was solely from California. The retail cost of the wine was $4.99. When I ...
Chose cruise for the itinerary. As compared to 2 other riverboat US cruises we have taken this ship doesn’t begin to live up to our previous experiences. The size or square footage of the cabins is a plus on the Independence. The decor seems like it is from the 1950’s in the cabins and public areas. The “multi-purpose” room lounge is tiresome. It seems like we spent way too much time for ...