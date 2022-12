Review for American Constellation to North America River

This is a nice new ship. Cabin and bathroom are large. The service is excellent. The food is basic American, good but fewer choices than on the larger cruise lines. My husband and I liked everything but I would have liked the food to be more upscale. The cocktail hour was disappointing. You can only get basic drinks. The staff needs to go to bartending classes and the ship needs to be stocked with ...