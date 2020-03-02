ABOUT OUR PARTY: My husband and I, both in our 60's, have cruised on this ship twice before in 2010 and 2012 when it was still the "Destiny." We were eager to see how the refurb changed the ship and to experience the Port of Charleston. This was a five-day cruise visiting Nassau and Half Moon Cay. We cruised with our daughter, her husband, and our 8 and 10-year-old grandchildren.
THE NIGHT ...
We had previously done the New England Island cruise several years back, and were just thrilled with our experience. The service and the food were both exceptional!
Fast forward to this cruise. No comparison whatsoever. The food was mediocre at best. We ate off the ship several times. These cruises are very pricy, and to be served Smoking Loon wine was a joke. Unlike the first cruise where ...
We choose this cruise because it was a 3-hour drive to the port for us. We arrived around 11:30 to the parking lot and there was no line and we pulled right up to the luggage tent, then followed directions to where to park and walked to Building 324 to check in. Somewhere in there we paid for the week to park but I can't remember if it was before luggage drop off or after. The lot lanes are A, ...
Having been on multiple lines, I was looking forward to being back on Carnival. This was for a 4 night out of Charleston, SC.
Unfortunately, Carnival disappointed on multiple levels. I knew going in that this was an older ship but it had been refurbished in 2012 and I was hoping that the last 2 years would have given Carnival time to fix things on this ship when getting it back for ...
That about sums it up. From the food to the activities to the spa, it was awful. The only good thing was the waitstaff and room steward. The food was dull and the choices limited. The spa is a scam and overpriced. Except for the waitstaff and our room steward, the rest of the staff was rude and unhelpful. Our shore excursion was cancelled and the cruise did nothing to accommodate the cancelation. ...
You know meeting your "X" can be good and awkward depending on the circumstance. It was nice to be back on a cruise and she felt like a warm memory. The tall beautiful atrium (gorgeous). The gracious staff and very welcoming attitudes were very nice indeed. The smell was the first thing to spike my memory. If you have cruised a lot, you know what I mean. :) .. While not all smell like roses, ...
This was my first ever cruise, so I understand that I don’t have anything to compare but I wanted to write a review from my perspective. First we’ll start with our cabin:
1. We booked cabin deck 10, balcony right by the spa.
2. The cabin was spacious as was the balcony. The bathroom was small and wouldn’t be very comfortable or even accessible to someone that was larger than an average ...
We chose this cruise because it as over New Years & we had credits or "cruise vouchers" we had to use, we could not get a refund. The population of the ship was mostly senior citizens many with walkers, canes& wheelchairs. There was one elevator which had the capacity of 2 people & it worked slowly & poorly. In all the public areas there was only ONE restroom. The cleaning staff & the kitchen ...
We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
First if your parking at the port,you will need to have your credit card ready to pay for parking,the embarkation was swift and easy,we walked on with two bottles of wine one with a screw off top so we could have a glass on the lido with lunch.Buffet food was a B +,Guy Fieri Burger Joint was excellent,The Havanna Bar right next to the lido marketplace had your omelet station which was ...