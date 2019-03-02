  • Newsletter
Charleston to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
72 reviews

1-10 of 72 Charleston to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

She is getting old

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jmcathome
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise as experience with a group of friends. It was close for all of us and the itineray was a plus for the group. Embarkation was easy and as good as any i have done. It was quick and efficient from parking to getting on board the Sunshine After boarding we dropped our bags in our rooms and went to the Lido for lunch. First mistake of the cruise. Went to the Deli for the first ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

She needs some TLC but still worth it!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
seagypsea
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise because it was a 3-hour drive to the port for us. We arrived around 11:30 to the parking lot and there was no line and we pulled right up to the luggage tent, then followed directions to where to park and walked to Building 324 to check in. Somewhere in there we paid for the week to park but I can't remember if it was before luggage drop off or after. The lot lanes are A, ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Very Relaxing

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Betsy K
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We have always cruised Carnival. We had a Cloud 9 Balcony Spa room. The few differences in the room were the colors and we had Elemis body wash along with the shampoo/conditioner in the room. I did try them both and had good results. I would book on this floor again the only downsides were our room location and every time the boat rocked so did you. I would pick a room away from the side door. The ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Absolutly amazing. Best ship I have ever been on !!!

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Dmcmanus07
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because it was departing from Charleston, SC and going to San Juan. The food selections and quality was amazing. The entertainment especially Zack Daniels in the piano bar was great fun every night but Thursday. Thursday is his drinking night and he was not performing. The shows in the Liquid Lounge where really good. The Acoustic Jams with the young couple Unity entertained ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Good time

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
pambecause
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We went on this cruise with casino offer and port is close to home. So price was very good travel to and from was easy. Was a bit concerned about the bus between to get on ship but it went very smoothly not much wait on embarking or disembark. We had an ocean view on first floor room was larger than many balcony we have had in the past. Or room steward was one of the worst we have had we saw him ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Would Recommend

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
SCGamecock80
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise due to length (8 nights) and ports visited (St Thomas, St Maarten and San Juan) plus it left out of Charleston SC which was convenient for our family cruise. I would recommend the Sunshine. Staff was nice and entertainment staff was great. Loved the Ocean Plaza area. Trivia, great music (2 to 12). Enjoyed the Java Café each day. The Atrium parties were fun and the cruise ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Don't get stuck on the negative reviews....

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Drummer1978
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

So, I did an 8 day trip to St. Thomas, St. Maarten and San Juan. I was very hesitant on this because it was 1. My first cruise 2. I was going solo and 3. All the negative reviews. I did it anyway. One thing I learned, people will gripe if you hung them with a new rope. Was there a smell? Yes, it was hardly noticable. Did the ship list and rock? Yes, the best part about the whole trip was ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Pass on this ship if you can.

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Angelarotthoff
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship was built in 1991. This wouldn't be relevant except for the fact that the whole ship stinks. In every area during any time of the day or night there would be a sewer smell. In our cabin, off and on there would be the smell of a skunk smoking a cigarette. No kidding. Distinct skunk smell pumped in through the air conditioning vent. We were on the 11th floor and still had the sewer smell ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite (obstructed views)

Don't be scared by bad reviews!

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jenniferrogers55
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our second cruise (cruised on the Magic last year), and we were prepared after reading reviews and watching videos- for the fact that this is an older, smaller ship. Plain and simple- your cruise is what you make it. Yeah, there were some weird smells in the mornings. Yeah, it was a little rocky the first night (it's a boat). We actually enjoyed a smaller ship. We could walk the whole ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

This boat is a rust bucket. Don’t waste your money

Review for Carnival Ecstasy to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Bulldogs Rule
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship is a joke. Room had several patched jobs with different colors. Smelled and broken furniture. Women’s dry sauna was registered at 230 degrees wet sauna had no steam (reported it twice) never changed all week Numerous medical emergencies. Rust filled Lido deck, broken down elevators. Entertainment suitable for the gereatrics ward. Save your money because Carnival doesn’t care. Day 2 man ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

