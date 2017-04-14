A Greece based cruise company that specializes on cruising the Eastern Mediterranean and Greece islands. Their ship is old, actually 42 years old, but still in good condition. It is small compared to all the other companies ships. If you look up the history of this ship, you might decide to go with another company. My advice is don’t, cause we thoroughly enjoyed this trip. This was a back to back ...
We chose this particular cruise to work with a trip to the UK that we were taking before the August 12th departure date. Celestial was the only one that worked. The Greek island stops were amazing. Santorini, Mykonos and Kusadaski were absolutely gorgeous. There are several stops that were two days and that was too long. You’ll be shopped out after one day. That said I would not repeat this ...
It is definitely Much More than Cruise. Tours and benefits are making your vacation unforgettable, because when you reach to Athens and Islands you are having simple tours and some transportation included to your Cruise rate that giving you tips about areas. And also you can learn something about history with the expression of Vasili. He is also giving you all detail about the public ...
Selected this cruise for the ports around Greece and Turkey because line offered two overnights, one in Mykonos (magical) and Santorini (overrated, way too many steep stairs).
The staff was friendly but also up-selling at every occasion, and reminding you "that's extra - not included", hence calling it the "SS Nickel & Dime."
Embarkation was a disaster - the computers went down and we were ...
We literally booked this mini cruise last minute. The price was just too good to ignore. After checking the prices for tickets and hotels, (our plan was to visit 2 to 3 isles ), taking this cruise was basically our solution for saving money. I would like to focus on our experience in Santorini island, a place that was the center of our interest from the start. Before booking the cruise, the plan ...
We were a large group on our golden jubilee reunion tour (all alumni of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India - class of 1969) who after a 11 day tour of the Greek mainland decided to round it up with the 4 nights cruise of the Greek Islands and Ephesus.
Knowing that the ship, although refurbished not too long ago, was old had made us a bit apprehensive. However, the moment we ...
We wanted a cruise that included the Greek Islands, leaving from Athens, for around a week, in August. This cruise fitted the bill. After booking and visiting the agents in Auckland, NZ to confirm our cabin, we then read some of the reviews which were less than flattering! We had cruised with our 4 children years ago and so decided we would make the best of maybe a bad choice. We were very happy ...
We selected this cruise after seeing a UK TV show with Jane Mcdonald on board this very ship. It is a relatively small ship 1200 passengers.
We loved it, having cruised with Carnival (12 times) MSC (1) and PO (1), we consider ourselves experienced cruisers and therefore a bit critical.
No worries this is the most delightful ship I have ever sailed on, her crew of 26 different nationalities ...
We booked this cruise as we wanted to see as much of the islands as possible in just a few days. This is exactly that happened and rather successfully, as now we wish, we had stayed longer. I' ll state first the negatives: long queues on first embarkation and on each disembarkation, which means much wasted time. The ship offer in the price just one excursion on Ephesus (but the guide was not very ...
We choose this cruise because it was the only cruise that took place on Easter,and moove to Aegean sea. This was out 3rd cruise so we knew what to expect. The ship is old but only on papers,and i mean that it looks so fresh and well maintained that is was a big posotove surprise for us. The previous 2 cruises were on Costa cruise ships that they are very new.The main difference (and the ...