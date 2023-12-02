  • Newsletter
Celebrity USVI Cruise Reviews

1,077 Celebrity USVI Cruise Reviews

Celebrity Apex Disappointed.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

rmarlins101
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time on a Celebrity cruise and last time. I've sailed on Royal, Norwegian and Carnival but this experience on my first Celebrity Cruise on The Apex was so so at best. My main concern is with my cabin. This inside cabin made so much noise during the night with thumps and creaks that kept me waking up throughout the night. I couldn't get a good nights rest. The food was good but nothing to ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Ship very nice, Blu nice, Fine Cut was teriible

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

GolfGuyNashville
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Positives Ship new, clean, rooms are very nice. Buffet is very solid, consistent food. Overall yes I would go on this ship again. Warnings to anyone in general, drinks prices are very high wine 15 to 17 a glass, most drinks at 17, drink package might be worth it. Activities in the ship are middle of the road at best. The outside big screen is in an odd place with little seating. Bars are ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Wow !

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Teach2all
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was chosen based on my time frame. I’ve never taken a Celebrity Cruise before and decided to check it out. I was completely blown away from the moment I entered the port. The ship was absolutely stunning. Upon entering I had a quick check in. We immediately were given access to our stateroom. I was extremely surprised to see how open and spacious our cabin was. The room was beyond ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Service remains spectacular!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

kydave2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was our first leg of our back to back over Christmas. Despite some rough weather the first two days the service, food and staff made it spectacular. I will say there were more kids on the ship than we have seen on a cruise the week prior to Christmas--usually a higher number Christmas week for obvious reasons---but this week there were many on board :( . The ship sailed at capacity ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Mostly good

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Ascent

Traveler272
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Received complimentary casino offer for an infinite veranda cabin on Celebrity Ascent. Cabin is a good size because of the “balcony.” The bathroom is light, no plastic shower curtain. Sink should be smaller, to create more counter space. Lots of shelves in bathroom. Had 3 dinners in main dining room. Show up in any of the 4 dining rooms, request a table for 2, otherwise wait for assigned ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Spectacular Ship

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Ascent

Bently57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall, this cruise gets an A from me and my husband. The ship was almost perfect, and why shouldn't it be, as it's brand spanking new. There are some design issues for me personally, but still, in the big picture it is phenomenal. The service onboard was just as stellar as the gleaming white ship. At no time did I experience apathy from any cruise ship employee. They were always cheerful ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Celebrity Ascent - 03DEC2023 = 7 Night Maiden Voyage Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Ascent

EWU4Life
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Background Information - My husband and I have only been on Celebrity Cruises, and this was our 7th cruise. Travel To Port of Embarkation - We ALWAYS arrive the day before the cruise. If you do not live within a day’s drive, I highly encourage arriving to your cruise port the day before in the event of inclement weather departing your location and any connecting flights. Avoid connections in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

The Ascent is Beautiful!!!!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Ascent

North2Alaska10
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it was advertised as the Maiden Voyage. This was our 14th cruise, 9th Celebrity cruise and 1st Edge class cruise. We were a party of 4 and have similar cruising experiences. We flew in the day before, staying at the Hyatt Place in Fort Lauderdale on 10th Avenue. They provided an airport shuttle for $25, which arrived about 5-10 minutes after calling. We paid for ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Awesome boat and excellent service

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Whatelse
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

It was my wife's and younger daughter's first cruise. This was my second cruise. I wanted to give them a wonderful experience. My niece wanted to go as well. So she told us about going to Celebrity Apex. We didn't regret it one bit. It was an excellent and fun cruise. The crew members are so welcoming. They always have a smile on their faces no matter what time of the day. We could see that they ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Loved It!!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Celebrity Apex

landlockedinco
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise because we were very excited to try the Edge Class. We sailed out of Port Everglades with a 12:30 Embarkation time. We had the fastest Embarkation we have ever had. We took our luggage onboard ourselves and our stateroom was ready which was nice since it was a bit early. Beautiful Infinite Veranda stateroom forward on deck 9. Despite mixed reviews, we really liked our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

USVI Cruise Reviews for Celebrity Ships
Celebrity Constellation USVI Cruise Reviews
