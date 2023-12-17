This was my second year in a row taking this short holiday Bahamas cruise. I will share a few thoughts but overall it was a good experience and gave me the short break I needed at the end of the year. I would recommend Celebrity and the Summit.
Travel to Miami - flew into Miami on Christmas night arriving near midnight. I was booked at the Hilton Garden Inn Miami Airport West. They offer a ...
We booked this cruise only a couple weeks in advance on a whim.
We'd been searching for a room over Christmas that could hold 4 (2 adults + 2 kids) that sailed out of Florida and couldn't find anything on any line. When we saw a room become available on the Ascent, we booked it without knowing anything about Celebrity or the Ascent.
What a surprise when we realize this was a brand new ship ...
Deck 11, Incredibly noisy in good weather, intolerably so in wind. Weather was not good for this sailing (Dec 24), but I can only compare it to heavy items being slid across our ceiling and then dropped. This cabin is on the back of the ship with a beautiful view... A real balcony, as we don't do the infinite verandas. We were expecting that we might experience more motion due to the location, but ...
This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
We were first time cruisers. We really didn't think we would even like a cruise because in the past, we never even had a desire to cruise. Last year our vacation spot in Ft Myers Beach was destroyed from the hurricane and we just wanted to get away until we figured out and found another vacation spot in Southwest Florida. Well, my friend is a travel agent and suggested a cruise and we decided to ...
There needs to be a way for guests to see reviews of shore excursions. Took 4 and none were as described.
St Lucia: 4x4 Waterfall and Beach Adventure
This excursion from Celebrity was ok. Over an hour bus ride to a waterfall. Short walk to the waterfall. Saw local scenery along the way. Overall not a good use of limited time in the island.
The beach was along the highway. If you dont ...
I took my first cruise with Celebrity, sold on their marketing that they provide a more upscale experience. One word can describe my experience: disappointment.
Things started the wrong way right with embarkation, when my parents in law visiting us from abroad were denied entry initially, for not having with them EVUS documents. Apparently that's a website registration prior to flying to the ...
Went on this cruise pre-Christmas 2023. Found a great price on a Concierge class cabin. We've been cruising since 1988 and are both around 60 years old. I drink, but my spouse does not.
CONS: The ship is older, but headed for dry dock in a few months. Rust was apparent outside our balcony but did not cause any concern. Some public area seating needs to be renovated. Be sure to note if ...
Pros: Best Entertainment Ever; Infinity Verandah worked - it was my first voyage on an Edge class ship; Tech theater is fantastic - visual effects are over the top; usual friendly staff; top quality meals; new Eden is beautiful and the mirrored entrance is interesting; the Captain was the funniest Captain we've ever had - a real treat;
Cons: Didn't like the 4 restaurant scenario - prefer the ...
We just returned from a 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise with family. This was our first Celebrity ship, and we had heard Celebrity was a step up in luxury and quality and arrived with high expectations. In some respects, the Ascent exceeded our most recent experience (Holland America), but in others it fell flat - things that looked amazing, such as entertainment and food, were not as high quality ...