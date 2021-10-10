  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Pool deck
Main Dining room
Table in cabin
Living room in cabin
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
803 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 803 Celebrity Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Great cruise, nice ship, horrible internet

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Balmoreboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Day 10 of Transatlantic cruise on the Apex. Awesome entertainment and Rockumentary is the most awesome show we’ve seen in 30 cruises. Internet services resembling dial up modems of the 90s at best, or many times not at all. This is a transatlantic cruise and any help that has been requested has been extremely evasive and frustrating. It’s hard to enjoy a cruise with this many sea days with this ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Beyond superb in every possible way!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Transatlantic

User Avatar
NautiMac
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My 12th aboard Celebrity and I was beyond DAZZLED by every staff member with whom I came in contact with. My post cruise review mentioned that it must be a prerequisite that all staff be contortionists because they all "BEND OVER BACKWARDS." Hotel Director and other senior officers are very accessible and as engaging as they are intent on surpassing passenger expectations. Each of my 14 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Very friendly and helpful staff and crew!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jjcolell
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have taken several transatlantic cruises because we enjoy the sea days rather than many port days. We found the Retreat and Concierge services to be exceptional. We spend much of our time in our stateroom and on our balcony and this cruise and the accompanying weather was perfect for that. We felt that the live musicians in the Ensemble Lounge and in the Foyer were quite exceptional and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

Fun and Relaxing Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
treasureht
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We like sea days when cruising. Taking this cruise offered many days at sea at the beginning of the cruise. The cruise stops were at the end of the cruise with stops in Azores, Spain, France and Italy. The staff in the restaurants, the Captain and crew were very visible and willing to talk throughout the cruise. The Captain always had a briefing every day and about weather conditions. Always felt ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Everything is great….but

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Transatlantic

User Avatar
carsail1260
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are on day 8 of Silhouette’s 13 day TA. Here is our review so far…. What gets 5 stars: Cabin - Royal Suite….excellent cabin. Love the hot tub on the balcony. We are vegans and while it was a bit of a challenge the first few days, the maitre d’s( especially Maryanna at Tuscan and Laurence at Luminae)have been outstanding making sure we have delicious variety. Sushi on 5 and Blu ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Celebrity Apex Transatlantic

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
mycruiserx
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, we really enjoyed this cruise. We have never booked a transatlantic cruise, so this was a first for us. We sailed with about 1200 guests due to COVID restrictions, all US passport holders. Smooth sailing for 2 weeks and the service was extraordinary. Ship is new and spectacular! Ports were very restrictive due to Covid, masks required everywhere for the first week and then, after negative ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Beautiful Ship but Lacking In Some Areas

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
TEXEAGLE
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Apex is a beautiful ship, but it has short comings in some key areas important to onboard life. First is the infinite balcony. Yes it adds space to the cabin but it has too many design flaws. You can't open the window without shutting down your AC, and when you sit in the chairs and look out, there is a broad metal bar in the middle of your view. Cabins were good with good storage. Our ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Transatlantic Cruising in the Covid Era

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Arizona Budgies
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Six seniors (70+) from AZ & WA state again cruising together. First time since Oct 2019. Fortunate to be on the only Celebrity Transatlantic with passengers, in spite of warnings and caution from friends and family we decided to cruise on this sailing and are so glad we did. The Apex, brand new, began passenger service June of 21 so only 4 months in use. 3300 Capacity – 1225 on our ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Barcelona Transatlantic

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Phyllis Z.
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were interested in seeing the ports on this cruise Combining with the relaxing sea days at the end. Everything about this cruise was fabulous. The ports included Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Tenerife. We went five days early since there is so much to see in Barcelona. The Reflection is a great ship and the staff could not have been more accommodating. We went Aqua Class and I highly ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

Hints about Reflection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Nannygo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We cruised on Celebrity in the early 90 from FTL to Bermuda. It was first class and the food a gourmet’s dream. We developed a love for so many new foods on that cruise. We always wanted to try X again to see if corporate had cut quality of food and services as they had on other cruise companies we’ve tried recently. We have just in the last two years returned to cruising after a twenty year ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 2C

