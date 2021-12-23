This was the first time on Celebrity. We usually cruise on Royal Caribbean. It is always great to cruise! We cruised this time because our Tour Planner got us a great price. We both enjoyed everything on the cruise. We used the ship excursions because of Covid although we discovered that we could have gone on our own. The only area that we were dissatisfied was the evening theater entertainment. ...
I say the best cruise ever since I have been on 50+ cruises both with my hubby (who has gone on his permanent cruise) and alone. This ship and staff and crew were so exceptional that I had to write this review to acknowledge every person that I had interacted with and the passengers as well. Even though this ship is an "oldie" (and so am I) she still had much to offer.
The food on the buffet ...
10 day cruise out of Tampa. Left a day early, stayed @ Ramada Wyndham (free shuttle from airport) For this cruise we choose Concierge class balcony, & Premium Beverage package. Embarkation was the smoothest we ever experienced, they had plenty of staff guidance. We had downloaded the Celebrity App beforehand, and completed the check-in process ( including uploading proof of vaccination & a ...
Having had a lovely cruise in Sept aboard the Millenium we were looking forward to this B2B in the Caribbean. There was a bit of confusion at the port with times not being well marked until port personnel started calling by entry time. After that a breeze, we were in our cabin 28 minutes from Uber drop off. Our cabin changed from deck 7 as we had anticipated, we were placed in a lovely cabin on ...
Lack of pre-cruise notifications
1 We were not told of the covid infections on previous cruise and only found out from back to back passengers and crew, although we could be sent multiple emails about things for sale
2 We were handed a sheet as we boarded that mask where required at all times
3 Some ports where pay to get off ship (you had to buy a Celebrity excursion to leave ship and ...
As veteran cruisers (45), this was an exceptional experience - not to be forgotten. The upbeat & energetic staff took the "extra mile" servicing all passenger needs & concerns. GREAT STAFF!
This 20 year old vessel, whilst in good condition, is in need of refurbishment. (a) Notwithstanding replacement of normal infrastructure wear & tear. adequate electrical and electronic interfacing is ...
You get spoiled real fast as there are 800+ crew on board. It started when my cabin was changed at gate from deck 7 to deck 9. I didn't like new cabin so I went to service desk once on ship and asked for another cabin. There were at least 50 same day cancellations so knowing where rooms were I asked for and received aft corner family suite keeping my C1 status. Very nice! It got better from there ...
After much deliberation, we decided to take this cruise, having booked it after we received our booster shots but before the latest omicron outbreak. We seriously considered cancelling after reading several articles about the health risks of cruising, along with the real possibility of our stops being cancelled. The CDC warnings, an article in SFGate and one posted on Cruise Critic caused us ...
Stayed in interior cabin 8089
Pros
only 60% full
hot water almost immediate
food above average (croissants are real, hamburgers don’t taste frozen)
buffet open for snacks between meals
outside screen for movies, sporting events
spacious lounge by coffee shop
gym well equipped including Peloton bikes
live musicians good (violinist and cellist, Florencia, ...
I had heard that Celebrity Constellation had good food, great entertainment, and offered a grand experience. Yes! All of my high expectations were met. We traveled with another family, and we all found different adventures to enjoy. The fitness trainer was excellent. The spa was perfect. The restaurants had such variety, the food both beautiful and delicious. The entertainment was Broadway ...