Western Caribbean Celebrity Summit Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2333 reviews
38 Awards
The Summit at port in St. Lucia
Bathroom
Wider view of balcony
Bed
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
15 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Best onboard cruise experience ever!
"This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about..."Read More
bmw-atl avatar

bmw-atl

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 15 Western Caribbean Celebrity Summit Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Best onboard cruise experience ever!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
bmw-atl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was about our 15th cruise, 4th Celebrity and 2nd time on the Summit. As far as the actual onboard cruise experience, it was absolutely fabulous! There were only 247 passengers on ship that accommodates about 2,500, with a crew of 700+. Our captain kept calling it our "private yacht the Summit" and that's how it felt. There were no crowds, no lines and service was excellent! If you made ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Christmas Caribbean Cruise

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ob1moses
First Time Cruiser

My husband and I are veteran cruisers. We view Celebrity as our "home" cruise line due to the fact it most closely meets all of our needs. It is a good value, good food, excellent service and attention to the "little details" that can make or break a vacation. In addition they can easily accommodate/entertain our children during school breaks. We booked a cruise this Christmas because we really ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2009

Traveled with children

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Carolyn
First Time Cruiser

Embarkation went very smoothly. We arrived about 11:30 that morning from a directly flight from Washington DC which I booked independently from the cruise line. We did not purchase transfers because a cab ride is less that $20 for two people from the airport to the docks. Advice is to make sure that you have a passport. It will make the embarkation and debarkation go much smoothly. I traveled with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2005

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
ebtmsw
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

We had a wonderful time aboard the summit- we loved the fun factory and our kids didn't want to leave! The youth staff is exceptional- they have the ability to know the kids quickly and adapt according to their different personalities. The food was less than desirable at breakfast- in the main restaurant food was always cold- my daughter had pancakes two different days that were hard. Breakfast ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2005

Cabin Type: Family Ocean View with Balcony

Traveled with children

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
House_Atreides
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Summit Review 3/22/05-4/1/05 Overall impression of ship: Very good. Embarkation: This was a breeze even if not traveling in a suite. The lines moved quickly and efficiently the entire time I watched them. Cabin # 6099 (Sky Suite) This is a nice suite; small for a suite but well-kept and tastefully decorated. Balcony is more than adequate in size with wood flooring and wooden chairs covered ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2005

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
steve2242
First Time Cruiser • Age 2020s

The Summit was everything we expected & then some. The embarkation was so fast I was shocked. We basically went through as fast as we could walk! We were of course greeted with wine and champagne and found our cabin ready and waiting. We were traveling with our 24 year old daughter who spent the first 2 nights with us until I managed to pay to upgrade her to her own inside cabin down the hall. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2005

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Apelila
First Time Cruiser

Researching this ship and Cruise Critic for over a year in advance of our sailing left us dismayed at our experience. The evening before we spent at the Hyatt Pier 66. At noon the following day we boarded the less than inviting ship. As our first cruise, we expected the white gloved-champagne service to our room. Yes, a tray of Champagne was apparent ... No they did not offer us a glass nor, did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2005

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Melinda
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Celebrity Summit November 15, 2004 - W. Caribbean - 11 Day Cruise Ship: Am comparing this ship to previous cruises the past 4 years (CostaAtlantica; RCI Radiance of the Seas; Norwegian Sun; Carnival Spirit and Legend and HAL Oosterdam). This three-year-old ship is tastefully decorated in a low-key way. It does not exhibit the glitz and gaudiness of the new ships we have been on in the past four ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2004

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
zimadog
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first Celebrity cruise. We have been on both Carnival and Royal Caribbean. I would say the Celebrity is a notch above these other lines. Embarkation: The embarkation went very smooth. The only hitch was the passengers from the previous cruise got off the ship late so we were late getting on the ship. Once we were allowed to begin, things went very smoothly. We were greeted with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2004

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Summit - Western Caribbean

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
diane
First Time Cruiser

Ports of call: Ft. Lauderdale, Key West, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan, Grand Cayman, Ft. Lauderdale I've been on 3 cruises on the similar size and similar built ships. I'm 30 something and like to travel. Check In - Very fast (rated A+) Arrived at Ft. Lauderdale after 2 PM. Picked up our luggage at the airport. There were representatives at the luggage claim area to pick up passengers with ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2004

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Find a Celebrity Summit Cruise from $102

