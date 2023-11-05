This was an extremely disappointing cruise. The boat is much older and the passengers where not friendly at all. The staff where friendly for the most part but we where turned away for dinners that we paid for because we did not dress fancy enough for their standards. Some of the staff made fun of my outfits and specifically my hats which fueled the guests prejudice. They where bot really very ...
The ports in Morocco attracted me as we had never been anywhere like that before. The shore excursions did not meet our needs so we went elsewhere. The cabin steward did not seem to be on the same ship with us as she seemed to have no idea what was expected of her. The food in the MDR was far below standard. I had trouble fining something on the menu that I wanted to eat many nights. The ...
main dining room service was excellent. Food was just ok. there were options every day for grilled salmon and chicken. steak looked burnt and very thin. menu was not very exciting. one night's options included duck, lobster, beef wellington, and lamb. other nights not as exciting. servers were excellent and very accommodating. wine steward very helpful and ready to assist us every night. cabin ...
The itinerary was the main draw for booking this cruise. We were not disappointed. For the most part, port to city transportation was explained in advance and easy to understand.
The ship does feel a little older and worn with some minor maintenance issues to be addressed.
We appreciated the high-quality food in both the main dining room and the buffet. The cruise didn’t feel full, and we ...
Had one night in Barcelona pre cruise and arrived at the ship at our assigned time of 12.30pm. Luggage taken from us and then we were immediately checked in and on board in five minutes. The last time we were on Infinity was in 2016 and yes, she is a little jaded in places now like the pool changing room where there were no locker keys and broken locks on toilet doors but generally we found her to ...
The Heating did not work and there was loud constant noise in the cabin. Other passengers also experienced similar problems . Guest relations were aware of this but presented as though this was the first time it had happened. Technicians tried to fix this but this resulting in a burning smell throughout. We were then offered an indoor cabin with even louder noise issues than the previous one. ...
Cruise had a great itinerary and we thought Celebrity was a step up from our traditional RCL cruises. The ship Infinity was in rough shape.
Cabin was noisy, we were woken many morning s at 6 am from crew making noise above us. AC and heat were difficult to control
Day 2 - The ship had severe problems with power on the 2nd day causing them to shut the ship down for about 6 hours for repair. ...
Ship is badly in need of an update and suffered numerous mechanical and scheduling issues on the 10 Night Spain/Portugal trip.
Staff did their best but seem to be significantly under-staffed compared to pre-Covid levels so service siffers. Persian Garden was only 25% operational and priority embarkation seems to be only available at beginning and end of cruise.
The cost of the Retreat is ...
The food in the dining room at times was inedible. The chef of 32-years with Celebrity did a presentation of the secrets of pastry making was charismatic but disclosed that he has overseen movement to buy some goods rather than utilize kitchen staff to make common dishes. Unfortunately this decision has destroyed the reputation for the quality of food on the Celebrity Cruise Line which is one of ...
This was our first Transatlantic, second time on the Apex and over 10th time on Celebrity. The ship is beautiful, huge and was crowded all the time. In that regard, we were so happy that we booked a sky suite. The retreat was our haven on all sea days, and for pre dinner drinks, and afternoon snacks. But for those in a suite, your "butler" with a new title, is now a cabin attendant with a ...