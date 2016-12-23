  • Newsletter
Celebrity South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
96 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 96 Celebrity South Pacific Cruise Reviews

Second Rate, poor value for money

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to South Pacific

User Avatar
Saracampbell
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had sailed pre Covid with Solstice and had had a wonderful time. However, this cruise was extremely disappointing and we will never choose this line again. These are some of the reasons, Mask wearing was barely encouraged for passengers and was minimal. The staff all wore them. However, Covid was spreading as a result. Two out of our party of eight ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

A True Holiday, No Airports, No Flying

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
Azipod1
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because Celebrity offer a premium experience in a relaxed environment. Our mindset was to have the best holiday, and that is what we had. The crew were amazing led by the wonderful Captain Tasos. The Cruise Director, Ben was an absolute professional, and the entertainment was always enjoyable. The standout performance in the Solstice Theatre was by the headline act, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Well maintained, clean ship, friendly but busy staff, lots of good live music

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
tonyharrysmith
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

We chose this ship after reading reviews and after seeing the ship docked in Wellington when in holiday in NZ three years ago. We could have picked up a cruise in Brisbane but we chose to fly down to Sydney as we thought the ship would be worth a special effort. We have two teenage children and were looking for a cruise that catered primarily for the adults, without ignoring the kids ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Long Winded Review from Happy First Timer

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
Mr&amp;MrsCookie
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

After researching cruise lines my husband and I chose to go with Celebrity as it sounded perfect for a couple in mid forties to enjoy good food and service without a heap of kids running riot around the place. And the free drinks package sounded good too. Embarkation was a smooth process - arrived at about 10am and went straight through with no line ups. Disembarkation was just as smooth. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Fantastic cruise line and ship

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
greg777
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise however others in our group were seasoned cruisers. The ship was great, the decor and the design was fantastic.First we stayed in a balcony room, 1091, which was good nothing to complain about. The food choices were endless. We were on a Christmas cruise which was great, added to the feeling and atmosphere. The crew were great. Captain Tasos was amazing, he would ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Traveled with children

Fantastic all round great for kids

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
Radskorea
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose to do the Christmas /New Year cruise as something different over the holiday period , my wife ,two children (12 & 8) and parents throughly enjoyed our 12 night cruise, from embarkment in Sydney which we were on the ship with 20 min of arriving at the pier, first thing was to sign the kids up for the Kids Club (fun factory) , as we had not seen many reviews about the kids club we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2C

Traveled with children

Excellent

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
JabbottAndApollo
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Fantastic cruise from Sydney to New Caledonia to Vanuatu to Fiji and back. Beautiful ship Excellent staff at every location on the boat. Every night at dinner there are 4 wait staff per table. The staff to passenger ratio is impressive Public areas like toilets are always pristine with dedicated staff cleaning non stop. Tour of the galleys shows an excellent kitchen, extremely clean. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Celebrity Solstice a disappointment - Christmas and NYE cruise

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
AdrianaSampaio
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Firstly a bit about us: we are 45 (husband and wife) who loves to travel and cruise, we are not hard to please people, we like the beach, we like to drink a little, we normally cruise as a couple but sometimes we cruise as a family (with 2 kids currently 19 and 21) and sometimes with our friends. We live in Australia but we were born in Portugal and Brazil. This was our 7th cruise. We booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 10

Great in many ways and ordinary in others.

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
davidh9000
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First of all this was our 8th cruise with 3 cruise lines and we had anticipated it would be the best experience so far. Before we left we had a few alarm bells ringing in regard to noise in the cabin after we read a cruise critic review that said the forward cabins on deck 11 were directly under the gym and the noise started at 7 am and was loud and constant. Well, I am delighted to say we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Overall Great Christmas Cruise - A Couple of Issues

Review for Celebrity Solstice to South Pacific

User Avatar
Mitiamo
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We went on the 12 night South Pacific cruise from Sydney on 23 December. It was our 7th Celebrity cruise but first from Australia (all the others were from US/Caribbean ports). We have also been on Silversea, Oceania, Royal Caribbean, Princess and Carnival. We are Celebrity Elite level members. Here is the good and the not so good. Cabin Attendant – Excellent – Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

