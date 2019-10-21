Well that was a a blast. Thankyou Celebrity for another wonderful cruise. Loved every minute of it.
Got onboard at Rome, with no issues regarding covid passes etc. EASY. Very quick, and no issues.
Straight to cabin on Deck 11. Beat our cases so went for a beer.
Weather was marvellous.
Booked Aqua class, so were in Blu Restaurant.......probably my one ...
I had a pretty poor X experience a few years ago on the Eclipse, the captain having to write to each cabin to apologise type of experience. I wanted though to travel the Suez Canal though and so it seemed a good time to give the X another try. it started badly though when their greeters in Rome said I wasn't on their list and went on from there. The room had used toothpicks and peoples pills in ...
Wanted to try a different ship. Usually go with a group of family and friends of 20
Money grab. Drinks package $59 plus 20% a day. We said No but waiters fairly insistent. One wIter argued that it was 20% OFF .. no such thing.
Music Trivia very boring .. no fun at all. On P & O we laughed till our faces ached. Constellation staff shuffled us off as soon as possible because every afternoon ...
For the Suez Canal passage and other tour stops. The price was a great value as well.
The tours really varied, it was either a great experience with the tour guide or not. The guides for the Celebrity arranged tours in Athens and Petra were great. In Abu Dhabi, the guide was so scattered going through the mosque, the group basically took matters into our own hands to make the most of the ...
We wanted to experience the new Celebrity Edge, and having been to most of other ports in the other itineraries, we opted for a Transatlantic to maximize the time on the ship rather than the ports. We were a part of a group of 10 ranging from our 40s to our 60s, and some of us were skeptical about the number of sea days...9 out of 14. Well....after our time on the Edge, we are all looking to do ...
Overall Impression: Excellent! Technologically modern cruise liner, but some minuses explained below.
Embarkation: Easiest ever, by far. No waiting, attendant simply scanned pass from cell phone, checked passports and we were on! Sea cards were waiting at the entrance to cabin.
Debarkation: Also the fastest, easiest ever at the Ft Lauderdale cruise terminal. Two years ago, it was the ...
Here is our feedback from our Celebrity Edge Aquaclass Transatlantic Nov 1 - 17th. In all honesty we had a magnificent cruise. Our AQ infinity stateroom was perfect for us and the extra space on a 15 night cruise was really appreciated. We loved the bathroom and the spacious shower (although there was some flooding on a few days, Guest Relations are aware and gave us $200FCC to say sorry). The Spa ...
We love transatlantic crossing and hoped everything about our two previous Celebrity crossings would be there plus more. The short answer...no way!
Where should I start?
The biggest ripoff with this ship is the “infinite balcony.” What a crock! It is an ocean view cabin with three extra feet and a window that SOMETIMES goes up and down. If there’s rain or wind or anything else it’s ...
This was our 25 th cruise and It might have been our best. We used to love Celebrity but kind of soured on it after being on the Solstice when it first came out and not having a very good experience. We started experimenting with other lines. The Edge was very impressive. Beautiful ship. Unique spaces. Staff was excellent. Service was top notch. Food was wonderful Loved the way they broke up ...
We chose this cruise because we were celebrating a late honeymoon and babymoon. On the positive side the rooms were nice, we reserved a concierge class balcony with a nice view, most of the entertainment was good, and the excursions were fabulous.
We typically opted for the more expensive inclusive excursions and they were well worth the money. We had a wonderful experience in Athens ...