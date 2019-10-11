Review for Celebrity Infinity to Transatlantic

The ship, although old, had a classics feel to it. Loved the way the Oceanview Café’s food stations are broken up, thus reducing congestion. The food there and in the main dining room was excellent. Probably the best we ever had on a ship. The specialty restaurants were not frequented well probably because of that. Clearing the tables in the Oceanview is something they need to work on. ...