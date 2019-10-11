  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Celebrity Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Hubbard Glacier
Nugget Falls
Sunset in Alaska
Sail away party at the helipad, Tortola BVI
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
886 reviews

1-10 of 886 Celebrity Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Celebrity Reflection Cruise 13th May, Italy Croatia Greece

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
DarrenM
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Well that was a a blast. Thankyou Celebrity for another wonderful cruise. Loved every minute of it. Got onboard at Rome, with no issues regarding covid passes etc. EASY. Very quick, and no issues. Straight to cabin on Deck 11. Beat our cases so went for a beer. Weather was marvellous. Booked Aqua class, so were in Blu Restaurant.......probably my one ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Great ship, but some turn-offs

Review for Celebrity Edge to Transatlantic

User Avatar
IICAPN
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall Impression: Excellent! Technologically modern cruise liner, but some minuses explained below. Embarkation: Easiest ever, by far. No waiting, attendant simply scanned pass from cell phone, checked passports and we were on! Sea cards were waiting at the entrance to cabin. Debarkation: Also the fastest, easiest ever at the Ft Lauderdale cruise terminal. Two years ago, it was the ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Nice rooms, excursions, terrible food and sick staff and guest everywhere

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
missy234
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise because we were celebrating a late honeymoon and babymoon. On the positive side the rooms were nice, we reserved a concierge class balcony with a nice view, most of the entertainment was good, and the excursions were fabulous. We typically opted for the more expensive inclusive excursions and they were well worth the money. We had a wonderful experience in Athens ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class Stateroom with Veranda

A fabulous ship with just one exception

Review for Celebrity Edge to Mediterranean

User Avatar
NASMEX
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took the last Med cruises of the season, then did B2B with the transatlantic crossing, for a total of 25 nights. The only negative in the ship design is that there is no forward-facing observation deck. For me, that was a big deal. We also made the mistake of booking a traditional balcony cabin, thinking we would have connecting balconies with our travel companions. Turned out they weren't ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Edge - Not My Cup Of Tea

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jessebean
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise itinerary and ports were fine. Celebrity excursions were too crowded, too long for what was seen, buses were often hot, and guides would not control guests who took 20 minutes when only 10 was allotted for stop. The new balcony cabin layouts are excellent. We really liked our cabin and the included balcony. However, we missed the sky lounge. The ship was confusing in that it had ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Edge Veranda Stateroom

Nice cruise & holiday - with caveats

Review for Celebrity Constellation to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
trombone34
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as part of a family group and for it being a Mediterranean cruise. It was our first time on Celebrity, but we have travelled on many other cruise lines, primarily on Princess. Being near the end of season, we got a great deal that included gratuities and the classic drink package as well as our shipboard credits. Part of the reason for writing this review is Celebrity's ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View 6

Going Back to Solstice Class Ships

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
analala
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After much excitement and over a year of waiting for our first sailing on Celebrity Edge , we have hands-down decided that the Solstice Class ships are our favorite ships on Celebrity. Edge Is a beautiful ship but I found it locked the intimacy of the beautiful lounge gathering areas on Solstice Class ships. We missed seeing our fellow cruisers dancing in the grand foyer at nght and did not care ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Veranda Stateroom

Eye Candy Ship. Fantastic designs

Review for Celebrity Edge to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ellen E
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The itinerary was the first factor. Wanted to try out the new class of ship. It is a floating piece of art. Every detail is stunning. The new stage has all the bells and whistles. The food was tyical Celebrity presentarions. Good to very good. Movies in the garden, great touch. We enjoyed the new cabin redesign. Every thing was pristine. Very good areas for smokers.. The Edge sets the bar high ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent Re-positioning Cruise

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Transatlantic

User Avatar
KruzinAl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great way to return back to North America after a European land tour. Ship needs some updating, but everything is still fine. Luigi, one of the best cruise directors ever. From Dominican Republic, young and endless energy. Best entertainment lineup on over 30 cruises that we've taken. Being a repo, additional entertainment was booked, afternoon shows and at least 3 guest lecturers. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Azamara on Steroids

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rolfcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship, although old, had a classics feel to it. Loved the way the Oceanview Café’s food stations are broken up, thus reducing congestion. The food there and in the main dining room was excellent. Probably the best we ever had on a ship. The specialty restaurants were not frequented well probably because of that. Clearing the tables in the Oceanview is something they need to work on. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

