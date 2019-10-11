Well that was a a blast. Thankyou Celebrity for another wonderful cruise. Loved every minute of it.
Got onboard at Rome, with no issues regarding covid passes etc. EASY. Very quick, and no issues.
Straight to cabin on Deck 11. Beat our cases so went for a beer.
Weather was marvellous.
Booked Aqua class, so were in Blu Restaurant.......probably my one ...
Overall Impression: Excellent! Technologically modern cruise liner, but some minuses explained below.
Embarkation: Easiest ever, by far. No waiting, attendant simply scanned pass from cell phone, checked passports and we were on! Sea cards were waiting at the entrance to cabin.
Debarkation: Also the fastest, easiest ever at the Ft Lauderdale cruise terminal. Two years ago, it was the ...
We chose this cruise because we were celebrating a late honeymoon and babymoon. On the positive side the rooms were nice, we reserved a concierge class balcony with a nice view, most of the entertainment was good, and the excursions were fabulous.
We typically opted for the more expensive inclusive excursions and they were well worth the money. We had a wonderful experience in Athens ...
We took the last Med cruises of the season, then did B2B with the transatlantic crossing, for a total of 25 nights. The only negative in the ship design is that there is no forward-facing observation deck. For me, that was a big deal. We also made the mistake of booking a traditional balcony cabin, thinking we would have connecting balconies with our travel companions. Turned out they weren't ...
The cruise itinerary and ports were fine. Celebrity excursions were too crowded, too long for what was seen, buses were often hot, and guides would not control guests who took 20 minutes when only 10 was allotted for stop.
The new balcony cabin layouts are excellent. We really liked our cabin and the included balcony. However, we missed the sky lounge. The ship was confusing in that it had ...
We chose this cruise as part of a family group and for it being a Mediterranean cruise. It was our first time on Celebrity, but we have travelled on many other cruise lines, primarily on Princess. Being near the end of season, we got a great deal that included gratuities and the classic drink package as well as our shipboard credits.
Part of the reason for writing this review is Celebrity's ...
After much excitement and over a year of waiting for our first sailing on Celebrity Edge , we have hands-down decided that the Solstice Class ships are our favorite ships on Celebrity. Edge Is a beautiful ship but I found it locked the intimacy of the beautiful lounge gathering areas on Solstice Class ships. We missed seeing our fellow cruisers dancing in the grand foyer at nght and did not care ...
The itinerary was the first factor. Wanted to try out the new class of ship. It is a floating piece of art. Every detail is stunning. The new stage has all the bells and whistles. The food was tyical Celebrity presentarions. Good to very good. Movies in the garden, great touch. We enjoyed the new cabin redesign. Every thing was pristine. Very good areas for smokers.. The Edge sets the bar high ...
Great way to return back to North America after a European land tour.
Ship needs some updating, but everything is still fine.
Luigi, one of the best cruise directors ever. From Dominican Republic, young and endless energy.
Best entertainment lineup on over 30 cruises that we've taken.
Being a repo, additional entertainment was booked, afternoon shows and at least 3 guest lecturers. ...
The ship, although old, had a classics feel to it. Loved the way the Oceanview Café’s food stations are broken up, thus reducing congestion. The food there and in the main dining room was excellent. Probably the best we ever had on a ship. The specialty restaurants were not frequented well probably because of that.
Clearing the tables in the Oceanview is something they need to work on. ...