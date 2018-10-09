Review for Celebrity Infinity to Panama Canal & Central America

Embarkation at San Diego was not a problem, and we were onboard for 12.30 and had nice lunch and a couple of drinks. Got to our room for 1.30 and bags arrived soon after. The ship looked in reasonable condition, although you can always pick faults if you wish to. Food was very good, plenty of choice, both in the Oceanview and the MDR. Never needed to wait long before getting served at any bar. All ...